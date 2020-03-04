What is Valorant? The upcoming shooting game by Riot Games

Valorant teaser released

Back in October 2019, during the 10th-anniversary celebration stream, Riot Games announced multiple new games that they will be releasing soon. One of the major bombs they dropped during the live stream was Project A, a tactical shooting game, which will be Riot’s take on shooting genre. Although the game is supposed to come out late in 2020(date not revealed), a bunch of images and videos featuring the gameplay of Project A has been leaked. IGN has also released a footage of the gameplay and Riot Games have confirmed their upcoming tactical shooter will be called Valorant. Here is what we know so far about the game-

Valorant will be the first shooting game developed by Riot Games. It is a tactical shooter that looks like a combination of CS:GO and Overwatch at first glance. Nevertheless, Valorant is an FPS with MOBA elements.

Valorant will be a classic 5v5 game, and will be completely free-to-play. Players will pick from a wide variety of characters called agents, all boasting different abilities and traits. These abilities make every agent in Valorant unique and fit for different situations. Similar to CS:GO, players will start every game with a fixed amount of money(not known as of now) and depending upon the result of the respective round, the player may gain more money.

One team will take the role of attacking, hence planting the bomb while the other team will reprise the role of defending, hence defusing the bomb or preventing the enemy team from planting the bomb. Players can buy from a wide variety of guns, all providing something unique. Apart from using guns, players can use their abilities to disrupt the opponents in some way or another. Team with most round wins at the end wins the entire game.

Most of the details regarding Valorant has still not been revealed but expect it to come out pretty soon. The game’s footage that was released recently is from the alpha stage, so there is still some amount of polishing that is left. Valorant will drop for open beta or alpha phase in summers of 2020, but the exact date has not been revealed yet.