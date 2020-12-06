Valorant players report voice chat bugs causing severe privacy concerns

Valorant is a newly made game, and naturally, it is filled with numerous bugs. While Riot Games do listen to the community and solve problems accordingly, yet certain issues that aren't faced by many are still left out, which might, in turn, create massive privacy concerns for those players.

Since it's a competitive team game, communication plays a major role. Players openly use the voice chat option in the game to strategize their plays, mark enemy positions, and much more.

Valorant currently has two types of voice chat options:

Push-to-talk

Automatic

However, the Automatic Mode (which detects one's voice without a click of a button) is available only for one's party members. A player cannot use Automatic to talk to random teammates they queue up with. This has been done to prevent privacy issues or unwanted noise issues from randoms.

However, many Valorant players are now reporting that they can somehow listen to the voice of their random teammates without them being aware.

Valorant players unwillingly have to listen to their muted teammates

Basically, this Valorant bug has suddenly caused the Push-to-talk option to operate like Automatic without a notice. This has caused many players to listen to their teammates' private conversations at their home as they can't even mute themselves.

In a recent Reddit post, Valorant user Spaceordinario said:

"So, I didn't play Valorant for like three days, and I came back to play today with my brother (we play on different laptops), and I just noticed that someone on my team was talking to his mother about some kitchen problem.

At first, I thought he was talking while pressing the key of Team Voice chat, but I realized that nothing appeared on my screen and even the Voice chat had been disabled, so I didn't know who it was."

Image via Riot Games

And a creepy turn to this issue is that players continue to hear their teammates even after the match has ended.

User Peeping_Cat said the following in another Reddit post:

"Even if I am not in the game after leaving, suddenly I hear the audio of a random person while I load into my next game. I have no idea how to turn this audio off.

I get into my next game, and I realize the audio isn't from someone in my own game but in another game altogether. What is going on?"

The worst thing is that one might never even know if he/she is facing it. This is because when a player talks in the game, an icon appears to the left, mentioning their name and the agent they're playing. This bug doesn't show that at all, as reported by the players on Reddit.

The issue was apparently present during the beta days of Valorant as well and is back again with the same.

Solution

User YoursRuly addressed the issue in the previous post and claimed that the issue has currently been fixed. However, if one still faces the problem, he had asked them to do the following: