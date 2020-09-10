Valorant players will be compensated by Riot Games after ‘Weekly Mission’ mishap

Riot Games have made a little mistake in the latest Valorant mission weekly update. Instead of providing the players with three missions this week, the devs have only launched two.

This mistake was noticed by Reddit user leekyu07, who put out a post where he talked about the problem. Riot Games appear to have taken notice of the post as they tweeted:

We accidentally shipped 2 weekly missions this week instead of the usual 3, sorry about that.



We're compensating next week by:

· Adding an extra weekly mission (so 4 instead of 3)

· Reducing the mission requirements to 35 ult uses

· Adding +2,000 EXP to the mission as a bonus — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 9, 2020

In the tweet, the Valorant devs said:

For this little mishap, Riot Games will be providing extra benefits in the upcoming weeks, and Valorant fans can indeed look forward to a lot of bonuses.

Upcoming weekly bonuses in Valorant

As per Riot Games’ tweet, Valorant players will be treated to an extra mission (making it a total of 4) in the upcoming week. However, that’s not the only reward that the players will be receiving.

Fans looking to complete the mission in the next week will also be rewarded with an extra 2,000 XP to the mission as a bonus.

The mission requirement which requires a player to use an Agent ultimate for a certain amount of time will be dropped down to 35 from 50, which comes as great news for many players.

Valorant players have been complaining about the ultimate use mission for quite some time now, and many felt that having to utilise an Agent ultimate 50 times is just too much for any casual player to complete in a week.

Not every player wants to go through the same amount of grind to complete the weekly missions, and that is precisely why the Valorant devs have seen it fit to tone down the total number of ultimate uses required.

Weekly missions are incredibly important for players as it allows them to have complete access to the skins and prizes of the Battlepass of that particular Act.