Valorant: Players will be receiving a small reset to their Ranked tier in Act 2

Leaked Datamine of new Ranked tiers byValorantLeaksImage Credits: Riot Games

In yesterday's blog post, Ian "BRIGHTEYZ" Fielding, Valorant's senior producer at Riot Games, talked at length about the changes that the Ranked system will be receiving in Act 2.

One of the most crucial changes coming to Valorant according to the developers is the soft ranked reset which players will be facing by the end of each Act.

The Valorant developers' blog states:

"With each VALORANT Act, we plan to deliver a host of fresh content as well as balance changes. As the game evolves, we want to give both new and returning players an opportunity to jump back in and see how their skills stack up in the new Act. Here's what happens at the end of an Act for Competitive:

Your prior Act Rank will be saved and locked in your Career tab.

Act 1 Competitive data will be saved.

You will be put back into abridged placements.

It will take three games to display your matchmaking rank instead of the initial 5

These placements are quicker as we will reference your MMR from the prior Act, so we can quickly assess your skill for the current Act.

Your rank will be a conservative placement where we are confident you are able to compete at that skill level—or higher.

Typically, your Match Rank will land a couple of tiers below where you ended the prior Act, but we'll be increasing how heavily we weigh performance in your early games so you can quickly improve your matchmaking rank if you play well and win.

Placement games don't count toward earning your Act Rank."

Valorant players will have to undergo 'abridged placement'

Valorant Ranked climbers will have to go through a three-game series placement match every two months, to get placed in a ranked tier.

However, unlike the 5-match concept of Act 1, this will play out a bit differently. Your ranked tier in the previous Act and the hidden MMR system will now play a big hand in your placements.

The Valorant developers said, "Typically, your Match Rank will land a couple of tiers below where you ended the prior Act, but we'll be increasing how heavily we weigh performance in your early games so you can quickly improve your matchmaking rank if you play well and win."

Valorant rank will have 'conservative placements'

The Valorant developers also stated that "Your rank will be a conservative placement where we are confident you are able to compete at that skill level—or higher."

So there will be a lot of grinding involved for players to achieve the same rank in the new Act that they had in the previous one. However, the climb will be a whole lot easier than what it was in Act 1 as, "After an Act, all that matters for your Act Rank are your nine best-ranked wins of the act, and how many wins you've gotten in the act."

When will Valorant Act 2 be live?

There are high chances that the Act 2 of Valorant will be coming to the servers live on the 4th of August. However, there has been no fixed date revealed yet.