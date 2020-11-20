Valorant players will soon be able to transfer regions without having their accounts wiped

Ever since Valorant’s official launch in June, players could transfer their accounts across regions by just docking a ticket with Riot Game’s customer support.

Though it took some time for the account to be shifted, the support team would eventually get around to doing so in around a week.

However, transferring an account would come with a catch, and players wanting to change regions would have the data of their account completely wiped.

This means that Ranked and Achievement progress, Agent unlocks, and even purchased skins would be deleted, and the player would have to regain the hard-earned progress all over again.

This did not sit well with the Valorant community, and in a Reddit post made two months ago, a player took up the issue on how this is unfair on Riot’s part.

The Valorant player, who goes by the handle of nyuware, wrote:

“I just recently moved from Australia back to Belgium, so now I wanna change my region to Europe and I go to the support to do so, and this is the answer I’m getting. So basically, to change my region, they will completely wipe my account, rank, paid skins, basically everything, and I think that’s bullshit. Before starting the process, I didn’t have the information that this would happen, they just told me that I had to wait two weeks to change my region, and now they’re asking me to do this?“

With the amount of support and comments the thread received, it’s safe to assume that Valorant players want this quality of life change in the shooter. And it would seem that Riot will be implementing this in a future update.

Valorant players will be able to transfer accounts without having them wiped

Advertisement

Image via Riot Games

In the recent Ask Valorant-Nov. 19, the Riot devs opened up about the possibility of allowing players to transfer their accounts across regions without having the current progress erased.

When answering the question, “Will we ever be able to transfer account regions without losing hundreds of dollars of skins and hundreds of hours of progress?”, Riot’s Senior Producer, Naoise Creaven, said:

“This is something we definitely know is important, and it’s on our list behind a couple of other critical priorities for Valorant. We’d like it to be sooner, but it’s looking like this option will be available towards the middle of 2021.”

By the middle of 2021, Valorant players will be able to transfer their accounts without having them wiped. This is good news for those stuck in the wrong region and who have already invested a great deal of time and money into their accounts.