Valorant: Pokimane’s updated graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

Ever since the closed beta release, Pokimane has been investing a lot of hours in Valorant.

She runs much higher graphic settings than most Valorant streamers out there.

Image courtesy: UCI News

You can tell that a game has had a successful release when it makes streamers and professionals jump onto its hype train, besides the average players. And Riot Games’ latest shooter, Valorant has been doing that ever since the release of it’s closed beta.

Not only was it able to amass a large player base from different gaming genres in a matter of weeks, but it even managed to get streamers playing it on their channels non-stop.

Some of Pokimane's Valorant highlight reels are amazing

Imane “Pokimane” Anys has been one of the many streamers like ‘Dafran’, ‘dizzy’, and ‘Shroud’ to have taken up the game from the very first day of its closed beta release.

She is completely enamored by it and has been investing a lot of hours in the game. Pokimane isn’t a professional player by any means and doesn’t hail from a CS: GO background like so many other streamers out there. Yet, she is quite good at the game and has produced some amazing highlight reels on multiple occasions.

Her Valorant streams show that she actually has some amazing game sense and accuracy, and she has carried her squad single-handedly many times.

So if you’re wondering what in-game settings she runs in Valorant, we have a detailed guide for you to look at.

Her Valorant Mouse Settings:

Advertisement

DPI: 800

In-game Sensitivity: 0.4

eDPI: 320

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Her Valorant Crosshair Settings:

Color: Yellow

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outlines: On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Movement Error: On

Her Valorant Keybindings:

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Space and Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1: Q

Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Ultimate Ability: F

Her Valorant graphics settings:

Material Quality: High

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Detail Quality: High

Anisotropic Filtering: 8X

Texture Quality: High

Improve Clarity: Off

UI Quality: High

Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On

Vignette: On

Distortion: On

Vsync: Off

Shadows: On

Pokimane has comparatively much higher graphics settings than most Valorant streamers out there.