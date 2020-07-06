Valorant: Pokimane’s updated graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings
- Ever since the closed beta release, Pokimane has been investing a lot of hours in Valorant.
- She runs much higher graphic settings than most Valorant streamers out there.
You can tell that a game has had a successful release when it makes streamers and professionals jump onto its hype train, besides the average players. And Riot Games’ latest shooter, Valorant has been doing that ever since the release of it’s closed beta.
Not only was it able to amass a large player base from different gaming genres in a matter of weeks, but it even managed to get streamers playing it on their channels non-stop.
Some of Pokimane's Valorant highlight reels are amazing
Imane “Pokimane” Anys has been one of the many streamers like ‘Dafran’, ‘dizzy’, and ‘Shroud’ to have taken up the game from the very first day of its closed beta release.
She is completely enamored by it and has been investing a lot of hours in the game. Pokimane isn’t a professional player by any means and doesn’t hail from a CS: GO background like so many other streamers out there. Yet, she is quite good at the game and has produced some amazing highlight reels on multiple occasions.
Her Valorant streams show that she actually has some amazing game sense and accuracy, and she has carried her squad single-handedly many times.
So if you’re wondering what in-game settings she runs in Valorant, we have a detailed guide for you to look at.
Her Valorant Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 800
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.4
- eDPI: 320
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Her Valorant Crosshair Settings:
- Color: Yellow
- Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2
- Outlines: On / 1 / 1
- Outer Lines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Movement Error: On
Her Valorant Keybindings:
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Walk: Left Shift
- Jump: Space and Mouse Wheel Down
- Ability 1: Q
- Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate Ability: F
Her Valorant graphics settings:
- Material Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Detail Quality: High
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8X
- Texture Quality: High
- Improve Clarity: Off
- UI Quality: High
- Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On
- Vignette: On
- Distortion: On
- Vsync: Off
- Shadows: On
Published 06 Jul 2020, 16:51 IST