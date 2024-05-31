Valorant Pride Month 2024: How to claim limited-edition Player Cards, Titles, and Gun Buddies

Pride month is finally here and Valorant is gearing up to join the celebration. Riot Games is showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community by dropping a special collection of limited-edition Player cards, Titles, and Gun Buddies in 2024. However, these rewards won't just magically appear in your inventory. You will need to claim them from the store, but don't worry, the entire process is a breeze

This article will guide you through all the steps to get these cool items, so you can celebrate Pride month in style.

Steps to unlock Valorant's fancy Pride Month trinkets

Wave that rainbow high and proud (Image via Riot Games)

Follow these simple steps to add all the Pride Month collectibles:

Trending

1. Launch the game

Open Valorant through your Riot launcher or desktop shortcut.

2. Go to the in-game store

After booting up Valorant, make your way to the in-game store page.

3. Select the Pride Section

Locate and click on the new Pride collection on the store page.

4. Select what's right for you

Make sure you explore all the options offered and pick out something most suited to you.

Don't forget to customize what you've picked.

5. Add everything to the cart

Click on the price of the bundle—it should be marked as zero credits. This will add all items included to your cart.

6. Check out and confirmation

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the checkout process.

7. Customize and join the fun

Navigate to your profile page and equip everything you have just bought.

Now make sure to partake in the festivities with your friends all through Pride Month.

Enjoy Pride Month in style with the new Valorant 2024 Pride bundle, which is absolutely free. Just make sure that you grab it as soon as possible to join the fun. You should also keep an eye out for any news from Riot Games as more limited-time content may drop in the coming month.

Expand Tweet

After you've completed the steps above, all that's left is to gather your squad and start queueing for some games. Express yourself in just the way you want while you play the game and celebrate Pride Month in style with the Valorant community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback