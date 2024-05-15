Valorant Pride Month rewards 2024 reportedly revealed

Riot Games has reportedly unveiled the Valorant Pride Month rewards for the year 2024. With June approaching, Riot is about to include some exceptional rewards in-game to support the LGBTQ+ community. Numerous leakers, namely @Valorleaks and @ValorantUpdated, have shared the ultimate Pride Month rewards. Following previous trends, these limited-time rewards are expected to be available from June 1, 2024.

Having said that, this article will explore all the possible upcoming Valorant Pride Month rewards alongside how to obtain them in-game in 2024.

Riot reportedly reveals Valorant Pride Month rewards

Some prominent Valorant data leakers have shared what is believed to be the highly anticipated Valorant Pride Month rewards. These rewards include:

Title: “Better Together”

“Better Together” Gun Buddy: “Bear Hug”

One reward includes a title named Better Together, and the other is a small little gun buddy called Bear Hug, which features a small bear holding a heart. That said, Riot might not include player cards like in previous years.

Meanwhile, here’s how to obtain these reported Valorant Pride Month rewards:

Open Riot Launcher.

Select Valorant and provide proper credentials.

Upon reaching the main menu, navigate to the Valorant store.

Look for the Pride collection.

Select the reward of your choice (you can either opt for the Better Together title or Bear Hug gun buddy).

Hit the Purchase button. Based on previous trends, the item should be shown as “purchase at 0 VP.”

Follow the on-screen steps.

Upon purchasing the bundle/individual rewards, you can acquire the title or equip the gun buddy from the inventory.

By following the aforementioned steps, you should be able to acquire these alluring Valorant Pride Month rewards in-game. The title and gun buddies are the only limited-time rewards expected to be available in-game, starting from June 1, 2024, to June 20, 2024.

However, Riot Games has yet to make an official statement regarding this. Additionally, if the developer officially reveals any additional information about more rewards, we'll make sure to keep you updated accordingly.

