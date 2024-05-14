Valorant streamer pleads devs for stricter actions against voice chat abusers

A female Valorant streamer named Taylor Morgan posted a clip on X from her recent match, which showed how she became the victim of a voice chat abuser who threatened her with sexual abuse. Consequently, the Australian Twitch streamer left that match in disgust but unfortunately caused her an AFK offense in-game.

However, this isn’t the first time female streamers have been victims of this voice and sexist remarks. Popular streamers like Sydeon, Pokimane, Macaiyla, and more have also complained about this issue on X in the past.

That said, this article will explain the whole scenario and how things took a turn against the Twitch streamer.

Female Valorant player voices a plea to Riot Games

As mentioned earlier, Australian Twitch streamer Taylor Morgan posted a clip of one of her Valorant matches and voiced a plea to Riot Games to more than just suspend these notorious elements.

She posted:

“The suspensions are not enough. Nothing will ever stop these men from acting this way until hardware bans go into play. They should never be able to play the game again

I know you hear us. I know you see us. If this goes unpunished I am taking this as an active act from you that you do not give a single f**k aabout any of the women and minorities that play your game, and I will rally to boycott. This is just absolutely not on”

Later, Taylor added that she got an in-game AFK Offense penalty for leaving that very match. She also explained that these voice abusers might get a 72-hour communication ban for this kind of behavior, but this doesn’t change the current scenario for female streamers.

In light of this incident, popular EAFC content creator GARA supported the Australian streamer and added:

“That is just disgusting. @riotgames @RiotSupport You NEED to hold players accountable for voice comms or things like this will keep happening. I've played before and it's like the Wild West, anyone can say whatever they want.”

Additionally, Morgan mentioned that she’ll boycott Valorant if Riot is unable to take further steps against this issue. Several female streamers have been victims of this kind of voice abuse issues. They’ve posted about this on X and asked Riot to take strict against these players.

Although Riot does punish players for “combat disruptive behavior” in Valorant, they have yet to take some extreme steps like a hardware ban for these voice abusers.

