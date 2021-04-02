Valorant Pro Hiko sheds light on the 100T vs Riot Games debacle 

Valorant pro Martin “Hiko” Spencer via a recent video, shed light on 100 Thieves' squabble with Riot Games.

During the Masters Stage 1 tournament, the organization’s coach Hector “FrosT” Rosario got into a heated quarrel with a moderator.

The core issue was the horrible ping that the 100T players were facing because of the selection of an unreliable Valorant server.

The NA team deemed the match unplayable and also went on to state that the match settings were favoring the opposing team, Immortals.

Also read: Ariana Grande Fortnite skin causes mayhem on April Fool's day

Hiko shared his two cents on the issue for which the organization had to pay $5k as a fine to Riot Games.

This is what he said:

"I guess all I will say is, it’s very surprising and I don’t agree with the way Riot handled things, and I guess we will leave it at that. Hector said don’t talk about it, so we’ll leave it at that. I just thought it was funny that mob mentality that is Twitter, where everyone was against us and coach, and then all of a sudden everyone is for us and our coach. Twitter and the internet, it’s just I don’t know, I am not a big fan, not a big fan."

Advertisement

100T's Valorant roster vexed by the unfair ruling

Unsurprisingly, the roster, including the coach, failed to hide their disappointment over the competitive ruling. So much so, Riot Games went on to take action against the organization and also deemed Hector “FrosT” Rosario's (head coach) behavior unprofessional.

In his recent stream, Haiko, also pointed out that this wasn't the first instance of an unfair ruling against the venerated NA team.

In the previous week’s game against TSM, the team had to play on a Chicago server in Valorant.

The team wasn't on board with this decision, even though a more viable server in Texas was available for both teams. Sadly, the team was forced to accept the decision.

The issue between the devs and 100T's Valorant team is far from resolved. Hiko in his stream suggested that Riot needs to fix such issues as no scope for any bias decisions should exist in a competitive scene.

Also read: Riot Games announces “Valorant: Agents of Romance,” a dating sim game based on the shooter, for April Fools Day