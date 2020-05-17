Taken from EssentiallyEsports

With Riot pushing out the Competitive Mode for the Valorant closed beta a few weeks ago, we finally got a glimpse of how the competitive system will work in the game.

Though the system and the ranked ladder might feel very similar to that of CS: GO at first glance, there are actually a lot of variations. Ultimately, we can say that the Valorant and CS: GO ranking systems have both similarities and differences.

In this article, we take a look at the two ranking systems in Valorant and CS: GO.

All the ranks in CS: GO

There are 18 CS: GO ranks:

Silver I

Silver II

Silver III

Silver IV

Silver Elite

Silver Elite Master

Gold Nova I

Gold Nova II

Gold Nova III

Gold Nova Master

Master Guardian I

Master Guardian II

Master Guardian Elite

Distinguished Master Guardian

Legendary Eagle

Legendary Eagle Master

Supreme Master First Class

The Global Elite

All the ranks in Valorant

Valorant, on the other hand, has 8 primary ranks. Each has three tiers to it, except for the final rank.

Hence, there are a total of 22 possible ranked tiers in Valorant, and each of them has its own skill badge.

Here are all the ranked tiers in Valorant:

Iron 1

Iron 2

Iron 3

Bronze 1

Bronze 2

Bronze 3

Silver 1

Silver 2

Silver 3

Gold 1

Gold 2

Gold 3

Platinum 1

Platinum 2

Platinum 3

Diamond 1

Diamond 2

Diamond 3

Immortal 1

Immortal 2

Immortal 3

Valorant

How to achieve a rank in CS: GO

Silver 1 is the lowest that you can get in CS: GO. You will pretty much find yourself in the Silver division if you’re just getting into the CS: GO ranked matches.

While the Global Elite is reserved for some of the best fraggers out there, the majority of the Counter-Strike grinders find themselves in the Gold Nova division of CS: GO.

However, the game will not allow you to compete in ranked games from the moment you create an account. You will first need to get to level two, by playing a variety of standard game modes that Global Offensive has to offer.

Deathmatch, Demolition, Arms Race, and Casual are the available modes in CS: GO. Once you reach level two by playing them, you will be able to access the ranked matchmaking.

How the ranked matchmaking works in CS: GO

If you’re unranked in Global Offensive, you will be paired with players who boast of a broad mix of skill levels. You will have to play and finish at least 10 games before you’re assigned a rank.

This might feel rather intimidating for newer players, but it’s an important feature, which helps the system assess a player’s overall skill level before assigning them a final rank.

Chances are that if even you win all 10 of your games, you might just end up in Silver IV if you were carried in almost all of them. However, if you’re the one that did all the fragging and carrying, it’s possible to achieve a rank of Legendary Eagle Master, which is the highest initial rank you can get in CS: GO.

How to achieve a rank in Valorant

Like CS: GO, you will first have to reach a particular level before being allowed to access the Competitive Mode. You will need to be a minimum of level 20, and have to play a set of 5 placement Competitive matches, before being assigned a rank.

According to Riot, the way that Valorant determines a player’s early rank is a bit complicated, as it puts a lot of emphasis on the player’s individual performance.

Your performance here is key in determining what rank you will be assigned. Poor performances, even after winning 5 games, have a high chance of placing you in the lower brackets like Iron and Bronze.

The majority of the player base in Valorant is around high Silver and lower Gold.

How competitive matchmaking works in Valorant

In terms of matchmaking, Valorant is pretty similar to other competitive shooters in certain areas. To climb the ranks, you will obviously need to win games. The better you play, the better teammates you will get, and the more skilled your opponents will be.

However, the differences lie in the fact that Valorant will be rewarding skilled players even if they’re on a losing streak.

For example, if you’re losing game after game in the Competitive Mode, your rank will obviously go down. But if you’re playing really well in your games and ending up with a lot of positive stats, the game will reward you by helping you climb the ranks significantly faster once you start winning.

The contrary is possible as well, and your poor performance in games will, in the long run, make your ranked climb excruciatingly drawn out.

This is quite a unique method that Riot has come up with to reward the good players and penalize the trollers. This will prevent players from letting their teammates down, and will help create a healthier competitive environment.