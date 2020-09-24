Valorant: Riot Games to improve disappointing spectator experience in the game

The spectator mode in Valorant is not exactly a satisfying feature in Riot Games’ new shooter.

The Valorant Ignition Series was host to a number of different tournaments across all major regions but much of the fun was stifled for the viewers as the spectator tools in the game are rather limited.

Even though it is a very fun game to play, Valorant isn’t exactly fun to watch as the spectators often lose track of who used an ability and who didn’t. This puts a lot of pressure on the shoutcasters as they have to force a narrative that makes sense.

Now, with the latest announcement of their first official First Strike Valorant tournament in October, Riot Games will be looking to bring a lot of much-needed improvements to the spectator tool in the upcoming patches.

Riot Games will be improving spectator tools in Valorant

Jafroodi speaks on the future changes that the Valorant spectator tool will be having (image credits: DNPeek)

In a recent podcast interview with Do Not Peek, Valorant Esports Strategy Lead, Kasta Jafroodi spoke in detail about the changes that the devs will be looking to bring to the spectator tool of the game.

Jafroodi suggested that much of the spectator tools which are currently present in the game are rather rudimentary, and there are parts of it that require a complete overhaul.

Areas like the “control panel for observers”, “more observer slots”, “cinematic cameras”, “stable camera positions, presets”, “team colors that affect abilities”, and “round reset” are some of the areas which the Valorant devs will be looking into.

Furthermore, according to Jafroodi, these new changes will be helping out the online tournament organizers as well. And as Riot is also willing to work on the API (application programming interface) for individual organizers, they will be able to improve on the competitive integrity of the game by developing better Broadcast UI elements.

Features such as economy trackers, and the weapons and abilities purchased by each player (as it’s there in all major CS: GO leagues) are going to be some of the new features that Valorant will be getting.