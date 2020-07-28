Valorant: Riot leaks information on new Agent ‘Killjoy’ and shows a glimpse of her abilities

In what might feel like a bait, the Valorant developers took to the company's official website to leak certain information about the upcoming Agent.

According to the leak, which was found by the fans on Valorant's official site, named 'Enter Killjoy', the new Agent will probably be named Killjoy. 'She' will be the latest tech master to join the roster.

Screengrab from the Website Screen Grab from leaked Videos

The name Killjoy, along with some of the ability descriptions, were leaked by some data miners back in June. Miners PlayerIGN and floxay (two of the most prolific Valorant data miners) had posted about their findings on Twitter. They had found files that were linked to an Agent called Killjoy who used turrets as a form of her abilities.

This #VALORANT card is literally called "KJ Tease"

It's a teaser for a character codenamed: "Killjoy", Agent name: "Bombshell" I believe



The German word 'Vertraulich' translates to 'Confidential'



I think we can safely assume Killjoy/Bombshell is from Germany#ValorantLeaks pic.twitter.com/tXRidI78Ko — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIgn) June 2, 2020

Killjoy Turret Equip animation (yes, only bones, no mesh) pic.twitter.com/q4x7yI6LEs — floxay (@floxayyy) June 13, 2020

And the recent 'supposed' leak by Riot games just goes to prove how accurate their findings are. Also, there were videos on the webpage as well, along with Killjoy's ability descriptions which were made private shortly. However, the webpage still remains up.

Valorant Agent Killjoy ability leaks

So here is a brief description of her abilities, as was stated in the leak:

1. Alarmbot

"Equip and deploy a bot that hunts down enemies who dare to get in range. When my killer robot friend reaches its target, boom goes the idiot."

"Alarmbot not only deals damage, it temporarily leaves affected targets vulnerable to double damage from all sources. Hold equip if you want to recall your deployed bot."

2. Turret

"Sometimes it's good to plant some roots. Deploy a turret that fires at enemies within its 180-degree cone. Hold equip to recall the deployed turret."

"With my turret, I can hold an area pretty well myself while the others cover the angles I can't."

3. Nanoswarm

"OK, check this out. Throw the grenade. When it lands, it goes quiet. Then, activate the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots and catch the enemy crying. I love this trick!"

4. Lockdown

"You'll have to adjust your timing for the windup, but once you get this device going, it detains all enemies caught in its radius for about eight seconds. Yeah, enemies can destroy it—except I built plenty more."

Before the videos were made private, a YouTuber who goes by the name of Ohmoi, was able to compile the leaked Killjoy footages together. The compilation gives us a glimpse of what the new Agent might be truly capable of.

As a tech user like Cypher, Killjoy will be able to use her abilities as incredible zone control tools. And much like Cypher, she looks like a must pick Agent for any Valorant team composition.