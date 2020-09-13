Valorant: Riot may have intentionally teased a new Agent through a glitch

We wouldn't put it past Riot Games to tease new Valorant Agents through the use of map exploits and glitches.

The Valorant devs are known to come up with some of the most imaginative ways of not just creating, but also revealing new Agents, and the Act 3 reveal is not going to be any different.

With Valorant's Episode 1 Act 2 drawing to a close in a few weeks, it's almost time for the community and the data miners to start digging for hints of a new agent.

And recently there has been a glitch in the attack spawn side of A lobby on Split, which many of the Valorant fans are thinking to be a hint at a new Agent.

According to some recent Reddit threads, especially in 'unofficialchicken', there has been an orb-like projection in the A-lobby of Split that shows a disappearing orb as soon as the round begins.

While many took it to be a Sage orb glitch; a residual ability particle that was left behind, some like 'unofficialchicken' took it as a sign of a new Agent tease.

Why does the Valorant community feel that it's an Agent tease?

The disappearing orb can indeed be a glitch, so why is the Valorant community so bent on thinking that it's a new Agent tease?

Card tease for Killjoy in Act 1 (Image Credits: Riot Games)

To understand this, let us go back a bit to Act 1 and how the devs tested the release of Killjoy. In the battle pass rewards, Killjoy's ability was teased with the 'Vertraulich' card, which displayed a turret.

This time around, the Act 2 battle pass currently has the card called the 'The Way Forward', and according to many Valorant fans, the image on the card is very similar to that which is inside the orb.

Possible card tease for Act 3 Valorant Agent (image credits: Riot Games)

In the disappearing animation, the glitch orb shows the image of an angel, which is very similar to that of the one on the card.

Moreover, much like the 'Vertraulich', 'The Way Forward' is also the 48th reward of the battle pass, and it might be a part of the new Agent's lore in Act 3.