Valorant: Riot will be addressing the janky hitbox and movement errors in future patches

There are still a lot many things left to polish and iron out in Valorant, as Riot does indeed have their work cut out for them if they want to make the game one of the best competitive shooters out there.

One of the major complaints that the Valorant player base has with the game is the unreliable hitboxes and movement errors, which makes every game of Valorant feel different.

In their latest blog post of Ask Valorant #8, Riot addresses the question which states:

This is probably frustrating to hear but: it feels like my experience with VAL on a game-to-game basis is inconsistent, like sometimes I'll have problems landing basic shots but other times everything will feel buttery smooth. I'm not trying to make excuses for my own performance, but something just doesn't always feel right. Do you feel this or see it? Are you investigating?

In a game where competitive integrity is held above everything else by the devs, stuff like hitbox inaccuracies and other inconsistent gameplay elements are a no-go.

Riot will be dealing with the inconsistencies in Valorant

In their reply in Ask Valorant #8, the Valorant devs did say that they were aware of such issues and wrote:

Over the past couple months, we noticed some less than inspiring trends on perceptions of shooting reliability (namely, declining positive sentiment around ‘My bullets reliably hit targets when I expect them to’), so that prompted us to dig deeper.

Players said (broadly) that shooting felt reliable and consistent the vast majority of the time

And in terms of improvement, the devs highlighted the following:

Improving reliability in combat: increasing hitbox clarity, improving readability and predictability of states of movement inaccuracy, and minimizing the difference in gameplay feel across different ping conditions.

The Valorant devs concluded by saying:

We’re now in the process of digging into each one of these, while also trying to build a more holistic picture of gameplay reliability—one that blends player sentiment, gameplay analytics, and a deep technical analysis of our underlying systems. Ensuring the game respects you and your opponents’ skill is critical to delivering on the promise of VALORANT, and we won’t be setting this to the side any time soon. Keep the feedback coming, and we’ll keep on digging.