Valorant: Riot will be addressing the ‘same map’ rotation issue very soon

Riot games to create a solution for bad match-rotation rng (image credits: Riot Games)

The matchmaking map rotation in Valorant needed a lot of work, ever since the closed beta version of the game hit the live servers.

And though not being able to choose a map before queuing up for a game is a good thing, what really got the blood of the players boiling is the bad RNG that the map rotation was subjected to.

There were times when players were forced to play out the same map 3 to 4 games in a row, and not being able to play in a new arena. And players have been complaining about this for some time now, and fortunately, the Valorant devs seemed to have listened.

Remaking the lobby every now and then jinxes out the lousy RNG, but it's not guaranteed that the next map will be a new one even if the chances of it being so have been significantly reduced. So Riot taking notice of it, and thinking of making a permanent fix to the problem is indeed a crucial step.

Riot to make map-rotation RNG improvements to Valorant

For everyone having a rough night where you get the same map too many times in a row: We're working on a solution to make the map selector less likely to RNG you into the same map over and over. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) September 10, 2020

In a recent tweet, Valorant director of Riot games, Joe Ziegler, addressed the bad map RNG issue and said that "For everyone having a rough night where you get the same map too many times in a row: We're working on a solution to make the map selector less likely to RNG you into the same map over and over,"

This indeed is exceptionally good news for Valorant fans, as it would seem that Riot is actively listening to their concerns and coming up with viable solutions.

Advertisement

One of the biggest Valorant streamers, Anton 'Zedd' Zaslavski, who is also a notorious DJ, known for his incredible music skills, also replied to the tweet from Ziegler.

Maybe there could be a max amount of times u can play a map in a row (maybe 3x max?) at which point a map-change is forced?



I personally like that you CAN’T pick a map (also keeps cue times shorter). It prevents people from 5-stacking and ranking up off of 1 individual map a bit — Zedd (@Zedd) September 10, 2020

Zedd writes, "Maybe there could be a max amount of times you can play a map in a row (maybe three times max?) at which point a map-change is forced? I personally like that you CAN'T pick a map (also keeps cue times shorter). It prevents people from five-stacking and ranking up off of one individual map a bit."

Zedd's solution to the problem seems quite viable, but we aren't exactly specific as to what Riot will be planning for Valorant's map rotation in the coming weeks.