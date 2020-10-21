Valorant: Riot is yet to decide on when the game client will have its leaderboards

We can’t stress how important a leaderboard system is for the competitive health of a game like Valorant.

With a proper ranked ladder, Valorant pros and players who have reached the rank of Radiant will be able to strive for something after they have already reached the pinnacle of the game’s ranked tier.

The lack of a leaderboard, as well as ludicrously high queue times, have made many of the Valorant professionals and Radiant players create smurf accounts. Pro players smurfing in lower elos makes for a very frustrating experience for those who are still grinding in the lower ranks.

However, recently, Riot announced the top 100 players for both the NA and Eu regions.

NA Ranked leaderboard is here. pic.twitter.com/vobLUh46GI — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2020

In NA, we have the usual suspects of Tenz, Skadoodle, Wardell, Asuna, and Huynh in the top 10, with Cloud9’s Tenz topping the ladder.

EU Ranked leaderboard is here. pic.twitter.com/GIVn2PCTcg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2020

EU, on the other hand, has G2 Esports’ paTiTek and FunPlus Phoenix’s Shao in the top 10.

But even after revealing the top 100 Valorant player rankings for both these major regions, Riot is yet to fix a date on when they will be able to implement this system in the game’s client itself.

Valorant leaderboard might be arriving in Episode 2

There is some speculation among the Valorant community that the leaderboard might just arrive in the game when Episode 2 hits the live servers in January. And with the top players revealed, undoubtedly, a leaderboard system will not be too far behind.

For those of you who want leaderboards in game, we're currently working on that feature (surprise face)! We don't have an ETA yet, but we are working on it. Will update you when we get closer to landing it. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) October 20, 2020

In a recent tweet, Valorant’s game director Joe Ziegler stated:

“For those of you who want leaderboards in-game, we’re currently working on that feature (surprise face)! We don’t have an ETA yet, but we are working on it. Will update you when we get closer to landing it.”

One of the most critical aspects of the leaderboard is progress tracking, and it plays a significant role in maintaining the competitive health of the game in the long run.

It’s one of the best ways to incentivize the best Valorant players in the world to grind it out more, even when they have reached the very top.