Riot Games seems to be taking its ‘one Battle Pass per act’ policy quite seriously when it comes to Valorant.

And now, two months after the game’s official launch, we finally have ACT 2 coming in, along with a brand-new Battle Pass.

There has been a lot of speculation recently, as to what the new Battle Pass will be bringing, and we finally have a first look at the rewards.

However, Riot is yet to release names for the Valorant ACT 2 Battle Pass skins, but we do have some images, which give us a first look at just how cool and amazing these reward skins look.

New knife and vandal skins

Image Credits: Riot Games

Image Credits: Riot Games

The new Battle Pass knife and vandal skins look and feel amazing. With a black base and purple hue, these reward skins feel quite like that of Reyna’s overall aesthetics.

The purple orbs look like Reyna’s leer, and impart a dark Gothic hue to both these weapons.

The bucky and classic skins

Image Credits: Riot Games

Image Credits: Riot Games

The bucky and the classic will also be getting their own Battle Pass-unlockable skins in Valorant ACT 2.

Though they might not look as flashy, or even as aesthetically complex, as the above skins, they are still rather pleasing to the eye. The orange-colour scheme that the two weapons have got will have some similar VFX animations, which will complement their overall appeal.

When will Valorant ACT 2 Battle Pass launch?

The Valorant ACT 2 Battle Pass is all set to launch later today. And the series of unlockables that it will boast will not just contain the above-mentioned skins, but also a spray, player cards, player titles as well as radianite points.

We are yet to get details on what exactly it will take to get these rewards this time, but the general idea is that the Battle Pass, like usual, will require 1,000 Valorant Points to acquire, but that is only after you complete all the missions and reach level 50.

Much like the first, ACT 2 will also require you to grind the game for about 100 hours, if you wish to unlock these skins and gun buddies.