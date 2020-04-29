Valorant's latest update allows players to disable Vanguard anti-cheat software

Valorant

It's been a few weeks since Riot Games released the closed beta for the Valorant, and the game has already gained massive attention from PC gamers. From 7th April, players are heavily demanding the keys to get closed beta access and grinding on the Twitch streams day and night to get the drop.

Since the game's launch, the devs have pushed several updates to upgrade their Vanguard anti-cheat and to tackle the bugs in the game. The officials have recently released a new patch update where the players can disable the Vanguard anti-cheat after playing the game.

Previously, no option was available to turn off the anti-cheat, but after updating the game to the latest version, the Vanguard icon will show in the system tray, through which players can control it.

This is what the officials stated in a Reddit post regarding the latest changes in Vanguard (anti-cheat):

While we normally don't plan on documenting changes to Vanguard, our Anti-Cheat system for VALORANT, on a frequent basis, this new update to Vanguard adds a new visual component that will give you, the player, more visibility and control over it.

Starting from today, Vanguard will start showing an icon in the system tray while it's running in the background. Players will be able to turn it off in order to save system resources.

However, it's important to note that turning it off will prevent the players from playing Valorant, and definitely, a system reboot is required to re-enable the Vanguard anti-cheat. The system will automatically turn it on in the next reboot session.

But what if one doesn't want

it to start automatically even after reboot?

In this case, the officials have suggested to uninstall it manually by right-clicking on the Vanguard icon. Resulting from it, the Valorant's anti-cheat will not launch automatically even after a system reboot. The players will have to launch the Valorant again to reinstall its anti-cheat software.

In addition to this, if anyone doesn't like the new system, then one can disable the system tray icon by going into the Windows Notification Area.