Valorant’s new Ranked System announced: Matchmaking, new ranks and more

The new Ranked system will have a better progress tracker and favour matchmaking.

There will be new ranks added as well, and the highest rank will now be called Radiant.

During the closed beta, not many players were happy about how Valorant's ranking system played out in the game. Riot needed to do a complete overhaul of the system and bring in new changes that would fit the game better.

This is one of the reasons why Ranked matchmaking was not released when the game officially came out on the 2nd of June. Riot Games is finally bringing the competitive mode in the game tomorrow with a lot of notable changes.

Valorant's new Ranked System

1. Progress tracker

In their latest update notes, Riot has stated that they will be splitting their seasons into ‘Acts’ and each of these acts will last around two months.

Players will now have the opportunity to track their ranked progress. They will also have access to detailed statistical information in their ranked history, but that will be added later on.

2. Changes to Premade and placement matches

Ever since the release of the Valorant closed beta, the developers were quite bent on making their shooter a team-orientated game. They wanted to make the game in such a way that it favoured and rewarded well-coordinated teams more than anything else.

In a low TTK game like Valorant, information and coordination is everything. Accurate callouts and being able to play around your teammates’ Agent abilities is what will primarily bring success in the game.

While talking about matchmaking and placements, the developers said, “We really believe in teamplay, playing and competing with your friends. So we’ve made it easier to play with teammates in placements and will continue to work to further optimize for balanced matches, regardless of your premade size. This is an ongoing commitment from us."

You can now play with your friends during placements even if they have a fairly large skill discrepancy—to a certain extent. However, if you’re an elite player, and your friend is still learning the ropes, Competitive Matchmaking will still prevent you from being able to queue. This is in order to protect the competitive integrity and experience for other players in that match.”

3. New ranks in Valorant

Riot will also be changing the ranks in the game, and the previously highest rank of ‘Valorant’ will now be called ‘Radiant’

The developers are also looking to improve matchmaking in the higher ranks. They will be bringing in a lot of new changes in both the ‘Immortal’ and ‘Radiant’ matchmaking in the subsequent patches.