Valorant: Sentinels dapr's graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

Dapr is a part of the Sentinels Valorant squad along with Sinatraa, ShahZaM, SicK, and Zombs.

He has slowly grown to be a core part of the team, all thanks to his in-game mechanics and skills.

The exodus to Valorant by CS: GO pros has been a constant trend ever since the release of the game's closed beta.

From Tenz to Brax and Hiko, a lot of pros have left for the new shooter from Riot. Michael 'dapr' Gulino is one of them, and was recently scooped up by Sentinels in their official 5-man roster for Valorant. He will play alongside Jay "Sinatraa" Won, Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan, Hunter "SicK" Mims and Jared "Zombs" Gitlin.

Dapr is known for his time in eUnited from 2018 to 2019, where he even made regular appearances in both the ESL Pro League and the FACEIT Pro League.

He was even a part of Swole Patrol, Lazarus Esports, and Team Singularity, but he wasn't able to achieve much there.

Dapr had officially announced his retirement from the professional CS: GO scene in mid-May, after the team he was in, Bad News bears, disbanded due to poor results. He even announced afterwards that he would be shifting over to Valorant, and seek a career in the new shooter.

Dapr has slowly become a core member of the Sentinels squad, and he will be looking to earn more accolades in this game than he ever did in his entire CS: Go career.

Here are his in-game Valorant settings:

His Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.6

eDPI: 240

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Advertisement

His Key bindings:

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability: 2: 3

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: Mousewheel

Use/Equip Ability: 3: V

Use Object: E

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

His Crosshair Settings:

Color: Green

Outlines: Off / 0 / 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 1 / 5

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

His Minimap Settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Fixed / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

His Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

His Graphics Settings

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off