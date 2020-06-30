Valorant: Sentinels dapr's graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings
- Dapr is a part of the Sentinels Valorant squad along with Sinatraa, ShahZaM, SicK, and Zombs.
- He has slowly grown to be a core part of the team, all thanks to his in-game mechanics and skills.
The exodus to Valorant by CS: GO pros has been a constant trend ever since the release of the game's closed beta.
From Tenz to Brax and Hiko, a lot of pros have left for the new shooter from Riot. Michael 'dapr' Gulino is one of them, and was recently scooped up by Sentinels in their official 5-man roster for Valorant. He will play alongside Jay "Sinatraa" Won, Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan, Hunter "SicK" Mims and Jared "Zombs" Gitlin.
Dapr is known for his time in eUnited from 2018 to 2019, where he even made regular appearances in both the ESL Pro League and the FACEIT Pro League.
He was even a part of Swole Patrol, Lazarus Esports, and Team Singularity, but he wasn't able to achieve much there.
Dapr had officially announced his retirement from the professional CS: GO scene in mid-May, after the team he was in, Bad News bears, disbanded due to poor results. He even announced afterwards that he would be shifting over to Valorant, and seek a career in the new shooter.
Dapr has slowly become a core member of the Sentinels squad, and he will be looking to earn more accolades in this game than he ever did in his entire CS: Go career.
Here are his in-game Valorant settings:
His Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.6
- eDPI: 240
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
His Key bindings:
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: 3
- Jump: Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon: Mousewheel
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: V
- Use Object: E
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
His Crosshair Settings:
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off / 0 / 0
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 1 / 5
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off
His Minimap Settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Fixed / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
His Display Settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
His Graphics Settings
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off