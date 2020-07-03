Valorant: Skin leaks and upcoming cosmetic upgrades

The cosmetic leaks show three skin lines which may be arriving in the live servers very soon.

While the Toy and BlastX have a very arcade type feel to it, the Drip collection looks incredibly regal and luxurious

Image taken from Valorant Fandom

Which fanbase doesn't like leaked information about the upcoming updates to their favorite games?

And this is precisely why the gaming community loves data miners so much. Their leaks are often very accurate and it takes them hours of digging through updated game codes to get you leaked information every time there is a new patch.

So when it comes to Valorant; Valorant Leaks, PlayerIGN, and floxay are three biggest superstars who have been extracting some amazing leaks for the community.

And this time around, they are at it again with leaks on some of the probable upcoming skins to come to the shooter from Riot Games.

New Valorant Skin leaks

Though Riot rotates the Valorant weapon skins in the store on a bi-weekly basis, it would seem that they are coming up with new skin concepts with every patch.

Now, Valorant skins are rather expensive and do not come for free (at least during this point in the game’s lifespan). The bundles cost a minimum of 5,000 Valorant Points and it’s sort of like a treat you give yourself when achieving a high tier in competitive mode.

However, with that being said, the Battle Pass is far cheaper in comparison. But you will have to invest a minimum of 100-hours to complete it and unlock the available skins.

There have been some recent skin leaks in the Valorant community and we must say that they look absolutely amazing.

Advertisement

1. BlastX Valorant Weapon Skin

Image taken from Valorant Fandom

Image taken from Valorant Fandom

Image taken from Valorant Fandom

Though there is only one clear image of this bundle that has been leaked so far (of the weapon Phantom), it looks like the cosmetic is going to be based on a toy gun design, with a Buzz Lightyear sort of feel to it.

If you are a fan of Toy Story, you will love this skin bundle.

2. The Drip/Asgard Bundle

Image Credits: Floxay

Image Credits: Floxay

Image Credits: Floxay

‘Gold’, ‘shiny’, and ‘luxurious’, the Drip/Asgard bundle looks incredibly expensive with a very high polish and detailed accent. The leak shows that for now, the bundle will feature ‘Sheriff’, ‘Operator’, and ‘Bulldog’, though there may be some further additions in the future.

3. The Toy/Arcade Collection

Enter caption

Image taken from Valorant Fandom

Image taken from Valorant Fandom

This is the next skin line which is going to be based on the toy gun trope. And with the white base and red accent, the weapons do have an arcade-like vibe to it.