Valorant sources suggest that Davidp and Meddo might be headed to Vodafone Giants Gaming

Recent Valorant sources and stream leaks suggest that former FPX and G2 Esports pros Johan “Meddo” Lundborg and David “Davidp” Prins might be signed up with Vodafone Giants Gaming.

Valorant players who have not been following the European esports scene for the shooter might not be aware of the fact that both Meddo and Davidp are free agents at this point.

However, Davidp is still under contract with G2, but he has recently been benched and is looking for opportunities in other organizations.

Meddo, on the other hand, last played for FPX during First Strike Europe and helped the squad gain a 3rd-4th place after the semi-finals loss to SUMN FC. Surprisingly enough, FPX decided to part ways with him, and both of them agreed to a mutual split.

In a recently leaked image from OrglessV’s Daniil “pipsoN” Meshcheryakov’s stream, Valorant fans are speculating that both Meddo and Davidp might just be headed to Vodafone Giants.

print tirada da stream do pipsoN



+meddo nos orgless



orgless a dar trys para Giants (Lozark é Gaming Director dos Giants)



davidp sadge pic.twitter.com/qrNgwc1pkl — Diogo Santos (@Eutalyx) December 29, 2020

This image shared on Twitter by Fragliders’ Diogo Santos, points at the fact that Giants Gaming may be creating a completely new roster in the coming months.

Their current Spanish line-up of Adolfo "Fit1nho" Galleg, Salvador "Yurii" Gasco, Francesc "donQ" Savall, Jon "jonba" Baraiazarra, and Miguel "eXerZ" Marín was unable to gain much success during the Valorant Ignition Series tournaments.

And as a result, they did not qualify for First Strike Europe and missed out on the chance to participate in Riot’s first-ever official Valorant tournament.

So, it’s not surprising that the org will be trying to shake things up a bit with their roster and introduce new blood in the form of Davidp and Meddo.

Vodafone Giants Gaming’s rumored Valorant roster

With Riot Games’ Valorant Champions Tour right around the corner, teams all over the world will be making a lot of adjustments to their roster.

And with Giants Gaming performing the way they have in the recent competitions, it won’t be surprising if they go for a complete roster overhaul.

Here is the rumored line-up that fans are speculating: