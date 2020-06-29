Valorant: T1 AZK’s in-game and crosshair settings
- AZK was the second player to have signed up with the T1 Valorant roster, after Brax.
- In our guide, we take a closer look at what this Valorant pro's in-game settings are.
Even before Valorant's eSports scene has kicked off properly, the powerhouse organisation of T1 is already sitting on a dream team of incredible talents.
Their roster comprises of ‘Brax’, ‘Skadoodle’, ‘food’, ‘AZK and ‘crashies’, and each of them is amazing at this new shooter from Riot Games.
Keven "AZK" Larivière was the second signing for T1, with Brax being the first. They were both former CS: GO teammates at iBUYPOWER, but were banned from all Valve events following a match-fixing scandal that the entire team was a part of.
Upon bringing AZK to the roster, T1 CEO Joe Marsh said:
"We're thrilled to add AZK to T1's Valorant team, alongside Brax and Kurt. When we signed Brax as the first VALORANT pro, we knew he would be instrumental in building a top-tier roster and AZK was one of the first players that he identified. As we've seen in the beta footage released this past week, we're confident that AZK's CS:GO skills will transfer to the new title nicely. We're excited to see the team's synergy continue to excel and build what we hope will be one of the best VALORANT teams in the world."
Valorant serves as a fresh start for the professional careers of both these players, and we can already see them lighting up Valorant's servers together in their streams.
So, if you’re wondering what in-game settings AZK runs in his Valorant games, then we have the perfect guide:
Mouse settings:
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.628
- eDPI: 251,2
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Key bindings:
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon; 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Jump: Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: E
- Use Object: F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
Crosshair settings:
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off
Minimap settings:
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Display settings:
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
Graphics settings:
- Material Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On
- First Person Shadows: On