Valorant: T1 AZK’s in-game and crosshair settings

AZK was the second player to have signed up with the T1 Valorant roster, after Brax.

In our guide, we take a closer look at what this Valorant pro's in-game settings are.

Picture credit: twitter.com

Even before Valorant's eSports scene has kicked off properly, the powerhouse organisation of T1 is already sitting on a dream team of incredible talents.

Their roster comprises of ‘Brax’, ‘Skadoodle’, ‘food’, ‘AZK and ‘crashies’, and each of them is amazing at this new shooter from Riot Games.

Keven "AZK" Larivière was the second signing for T1, with Brax being the first. They were both former CS: GO teammates at iBUYPOWER, but were banned from all Valve events following a match-fixing scandal that the entire team was a part of.

Upon bringing AZK to the roster, T1 CEO Joe Marsh said:

"We're thrilled to add AZK to T1's Valorant team, alongside Brax and Kurt. When we signed Brax as the first VALORANT pro, we knew he would be instrumental in building a top-tier roster and AZK was one of the first players that he identified. As we've seen in the beta footage released this past week, we're confident that AZK's CS:GO skills will transfer to the new title nicely. We're excited to see the team's synergy continue to excel and build what we hope will be one of the best VALORANT teams in the world."

Valorant serves as a fresh start for the professional careers of both these players, and we can already see them lighting up Valorant's servers together in their streams.

So, if you’re wondering what in-game settings AZK runs in his Valorant games, then we have the perfect guide:

Mouse settings:

Advertisement

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.628

eDPI: 251,2

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Key bindings:

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon; 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Crosshair settings:

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

Minimap settings:

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Display settings:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Graphics settings:

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: Medium

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: On

First Person Shadows: On