Valorant: T1 Crashies' in-game and crosshair settings
- T1 was one of the first major organizations to complete their 5-man roster for Valorant.
- Crashies is a member of the squad, along with Brax, Food, Skadoodle, and AZK.
Even before Valorant was released officially, eSports powerhouse T1 had already started signing players to their official roster.
With ‘Brax’, ‘food’, ‘AZK’, ‘Skadoodle’, and ‘crashies’ in their ranks, T1 have managed to build a star-studded roster in a very short amount of time.
Though Brax and Skadoodle may be the two fraggers who’re in the spotlight more often than not, players like Crashies and Food are also up there in terms of sheer skill and potential.
Crashies' career leading up to Valorant
Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts was known for team hopping on some of the top MDL sides in CS: GO. He has made the playoffs four times over the course of his career (nine seasons of play), which makes him quite a reputed face in the CS: GO community.
His best CS: GO highlights came from his time in Riot Squad, where he was a part of the first North American lineup to have made the finals of an ESEA MDL Global Challenge. Crashies had an amazing performance in the finals, but his team unfortunately lost 0-2 to forZe.
He has since retired from CS: GO and you can now catch him tearing through the Valorant servers under the T1 banner.
His mechanics are insanely good in Valorant. Hence, it’s not all that surprising to see that his Twitch channel has more than 14k followers.
So if you’re wondering what his in-game Valorant settings are, then take a look:
Valorant Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.2
- eDPI: 160
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.: 0.875
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Valorant Key Bindings
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon:2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Jump: Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: E
- Use Object: F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
Valorant Crosshair Settings
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On / 1 / 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 3 / 2 / 3
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off
Valorant Minimap Settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Valorant Display Settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
Valorant Graphics Settings
- Material Quality; Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette; On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On