Valorant: T1 Crashies' in-game and crosshair settings

T1 was one of the first major organizations to complete their 5-man roster for Valorant.

Crashies is a member of the squad, along with Brax, Food, Skadoodle, and AZK.

Image Courtesy HLTV

Even before Valorant was released officially, eSports powerhouse T1 had already started signing players to their official roster.

With ‘Brax’, ‘food’, ‘AZK’, ‘Skadoodle’, and ‘crashies’ in their ranks, T1 have managed to build a star-studded roster in a very short amount of time.

Though Brax and Skadoodle may be the two fraggers who’re in the spotlight more often than not, players like Crashies and Food are also up there in terms of sheer skill and potential.

Crashies' career leading up to Valorant

Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts was known for team hopping on some of the top MDL sides in CS: GO. He has made the playoffs four times over the course of his career (nine seasons of play), which makes him quite a reputed face in the CS: GO community.

His best CS: GO highlights came from his time in Riot Squad, where he was a part of the first North American lineup to have made the finals of an ESEA MDL Global Challenge. Crashies had an amazing performance in the finals, but his team unfortunately lost 0-2 to forZe.

He has since retired from CS: GO and you can now catch him tearing through the Valorant servers under the T1 banner.

We're adding our third member to the squad.



Please welcome @Crashies to the T1 Valorant roster! #T1WIN pic.twitter.com/XKohyNVZBh — T1 (@T1) April 24, 2020

His mechanics are insanely good in Valorant. Hence, it’s not all that surprising to see that his Twitch channel has more than 14k followers.

So if you’re wondering what his in-game Valorant settings are, then take a look:

Valorant Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.2

eDPI: 160

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 0.875

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Valorant Key Bindings

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon:2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Valorant Crosshair Settings

Color: Green

Outlines: On / 1 / 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 3 / 2 / 3

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

Valorant Minimap Settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Valorant Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Valorant Graphics Settings

Material Quality; Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette; On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: On

Distortion: On