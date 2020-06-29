Valorant: T1 ‘Food’ in-game crosshair settings
- Food is one of the best players in Valorant, and he has a Radiant rank to prove that point.
- He is the fourth player to be drafted by T1, which allowed him to get a second shot at an eSports career.
When you love a game so much that you’re willing to go through a grueling day-long session playing it, then you’re bound to be rewarded with a noteworthy accolade.
When T1 professional Victor 'Food' Wong subjected himself to an 18-hour long “Radiant or 24 Hour Stream,” he evidently earned the highest rank of Radiant in one single day. He became one of the first few players to achieve it.
His 5 placement matches landed him in the Immortal tier, and it was just smooth sailings for him after that.
Food was drafted into T1 earlier in May, and he was the fourth player who was added to the roster, after ‘Brax’, ‘AZK’, and ‘crashies'.
As a former CS: GO, player, he was previously known for his time in eUnited, Team Singularity, and Swole Patrol.
However, Food wasn’t able to garner much notoriety in his CS: GO career. His professional high came when he finished top eight at the ESL One New York during the 10th season of the ESL Pro League with eUnited.
Valorant acts as a second shot at a more successful professional esports career for Food.
The 23-year old is just insane at the game, and here are his in-game settings:
His Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.283
- eDPI: 226,4
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.; 1
- Windows Sensitivity; 6
His Keybindings:
- Walk; L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1; C
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Jump: Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: E
- Use Object: F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
His Crosshair Settings:
- Color: Yellow
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error; Off / Off / Off
His Minimap Settings:
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered; Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
His Display Settings:
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
His Graphics Settings:
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: On