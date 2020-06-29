Valorant: T1 ‘Food’ in-game crosshair settings

Food is one of the best players in Valorant, and he has a Radiant rank to prove that point.

He is the fourth player to be drafted by T1, which allowed him to get a second shot at an eSports career.

When you love a game so much that you’re willing to go through a grueling day-long session playing it, then you’re bound to be rewarded with a noteworthy accolade.

When T1 professional Victor 'Food' Wong subjected himself to an 18-hour long “Radiant or 24 Hour Stream,” he evidently earned the highest rank of Radiant in one single day. He became one of the first few players to achieve it.

The FIRST to hit Radiant in @PlayVALORANT.



Congrats to the best - @food_cs! 👑 pic.twitter.com/DXTom9gRwm — T1 (@T1) June 25, 2020

His 5 placement matches landed him in the Immortal tier, and it was just smooth sailings for him after that.

Food was drafted into T1 earlier in May, and he was the fourth player who was added to the roster, after ‘Brax’, ‘AZK’, and ‘crashies'.

With @food_cs on our team, winning is DEFINITELY on the menu.



Please welcome the 4th member of the T1 Valorant roster! #T1WIN pic.twitter.com/Z7uxBFM8al — T1 (@T1) May 12, 2020

As a former CS: GO, player, he was previously known for his time in eUnited, Team Singularity, and Swole Patrol.

However, Food wasn’t able to garner much notoriety in his CS: GO career. His professional high came when he finished top eight at the ESL One New York during the 10th season of the ESL Pro League with eUnited.

Valorant acts as a second shot at a more successful professional esports career for Food.

The 23-year old is just insane at the game, and here are his in-game settings:

His Mouse Settings:

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.283

eDPI: 226,4

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.; 1

Windows Sensitivity; 6

His Keybindings:

Walk; L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1; C

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

His Crosshair Settings:

Color: Yellow

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error; Off / Off / Off

His Minimap Settings:

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered; Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

His Display Settings:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

His Graphics Settings:

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Medium

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: On