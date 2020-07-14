The Valorant Ignition series is well on its way, and it has been seeing a lot of local tournaments being hosted by small organisations, involving significant prize pools.

It would seem that the esports scene in Valorant is growing consistently as well, and it has seen some significant developments over the past couple of months, with organisations building their own rosters for the game.

And now — after the likes of T1, TSM and Immortals — we have news that Team Envy has also created it's official roster, and was able to sign some incredible talents.

The team will consist of several former CS: GO pros, who have been playing Valorant ever since the release of the closed beta, under the name ‘Together We Are Terrific’.

Envy’s new squad will have — Adam “aKis” Kisseberth, Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo, Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Abdo “c4Lypso” Agha, and Jake “kaboose” McDonald.

Previously, each member of ‘Together We Are Terrific’ was able to make a name for themselves in Valorant by having some amazing performances at the ‘T1 x Nerd Street Gaming VALORANT Showdown’.

However, they were defeated by TSM — who went on to win the whole thing — in the quarterfinals (in a three-game match).

Each Valorant roster member shows a lot of promise

1. Adam “aKis” Kisseberth

aKis has been in the professional CS: GO scene since 2015, and started his career with Team Elevate. Despite showing promise, aKis was not able to gain much recognition in the CS: GO pro stage. He went on to join Muffin Lightning, where he got to play alongside talents like ‘fREAKAZOID’, and other future members of Swole Patrol.

2. Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo

MummAy has played with a lot of CS: GO squads over the entirety of his professional career. Though he is known more for his time in Rush and Pnda Gaming, he has been team hopping in other low-tier tournaments for quite some time now.

Valorant has given him a second chance to enjoy a more successful esports career, and by the looks of his in-game skills, it’s safe to say that mummAy is just amazing at the game.

3. Abdo “c4Lypso” Agha

Much like mummAy, c4Lypso too has had a very underwhelming CS: GO career, and is looking to make a name for himself in this new shooter.

He was a part of LiVid Gaming, Armada Esports and other lower-tier teams before the Valorant closed beta came out, and he has since been investing all his time in this game.

4. Pujan “FNS” Mehta

The Indian-Canadian is perhaps going to be the in-game leader (IGL) and shot-caller for the squad, as he comes with a lot of experience and professional expertise.

FNS had previously played for big names like Cloud9, CLG and even Complexity. Tactical, first-person shooters require precise shot-calling and calm-headed decision making during clutch situations, which FNS will be able to provide.

5. Jake “kaboose” McDonald

kaboose is another CS: GO veteran in the squad, who too comes with a lot of experience as he has been with teams like Selfless Gaming and Swole Patrol, before retiring from CS: GO.

He, along with FNS, will be forming the two pillars of the squad, and bring a lot of stability to the roster.