Valorant teases upcoming BountyHunter Agent for Episode 4 Act 3, who will give players "more intimate feeling when hunting down enemies"

Riot Games recently teased the new Valorant agent codenamed in its latest State of the Agents - March 2022 blog.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 didn't release any new agents or maps in the game. It focuses more on strengthening the foundation of the game by bringing Yoru rework, controller balance, and map changes. Thus, after a long wait, the Riot Games developers will bring a new initiator agent to Episode 4 Act 3.

Several data mined leaks and speculations about the upcoming agent have surfaced. Many speculate, including the popular data miner Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter), that "BountyHunter" might have a totem ability like Skye's Trailblazer. However, nothing has been officially revealed about the agent's ability toolkit yet.

Valorant's upcoming Initiator agent "BountyHunter" has a Turkish origin

As soon as the developers teased the next agent in their latest blog, the community started digging a bit more about the agent. Famous Valorant Lore Enthusiast, Cynprel discovered that "BountyHunter" originated in Turkey from all the hints found in the blog.

Furthermore, a user named 'valohabercisi' from Cynprel's VAL Lore // Art server pointed out the ring present in the blog artwork, beside the cup. It has an evil eye bead which refers to a protection charm popular in Turkish culture. This makes it more evident that the new agent will be from Turkey.

Riot Games developers have also given some hints about the "BountyHunter" ability. Previously, Initiator agents like Sova were more focused on “localized” initiation and recon tools. However, the new Initiator has the ability to do more than that, as John Goscicki, the Character Producer for Riot Games' tactical shooter, mentioned in the blog.

He further mentioned that the Turkish agent had the ability to hunt down enemies with an intimate feeling, and said:

"This next Agent should give you a more…intimate feeling when hunting down enemies. Of course, there is our theme—but the thought of giving away too much frightens me so I’ll leave that out."

John Goscicki concluded the blog with "Herkesin bir korkusu var," which translates from Turkish to "Everyone has a fear." That's all the developers have revealed so far about "BountyHunter."

Valorant players are excited to receive a new agent for the game after a long time, as the developers skipped an agent release in the last Act. The new agent will soon join the Initiator clan, along with Sova, KAY/O, and Skye, in the upcoming Episode 4 Act 3.

More information will soon be revealed as the release date of the Act comes near. However, Valorant players will also receive more in-game updates and a new Battlepass, with the new initiator agent in the next Act. Until then, they can keep grinding the Episode 4 Act 2's Battlepass.

