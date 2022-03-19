Valorant’s Agent 19 might be codenamed BountyHunter according to recent leaks

Valorant leakers have done their job once again by revealing the Agent 19 codename as “BountyHunter." When it comes to unearthing information about upcoming updates by diving into the game files, data miners seldom disappoint.

Recently, the leakers have revealed some information about the upcoming Agent 19. While fans have only received some initial information about the upcoming Agent, its abilities are still unknown.

Speculations regarding Valorant's new agent

With every new update, developers introduce some key changes to the game. Aside from that, they usually introduce a new Agent or Map at the start of every Act as well.

However, we did not see any new Agent or Map to mark the commencement of Episode 4 Act II last month. The last time players received a new Agent was at the start of Episode 4 Act I, when Filipino Agent Neon joined Valorant's Duelist roster.

After skipping one Act, Riot is apparently planning to introduce another new Agent to the game. According to the data miners, the upcoming one is codenamed "BountyHunter" in the working files of the developers.

There are 18 Agents in the game already, so the upcoming Agent will the 19th in Riot's tactical shooter. However, there is an eighth Agent, whose existence continues to remain a mystery for Valorant fans.

A few days back, Riot revealed some information about the upcoming Agent. They released a video where Viper was asking Brimstone for another Agent in their troops who could help his allies by gathering information, indicating that the new Agent is expected to join the Initiator roster.

Fans are highly excited for the new Agent and their speculations have already begun.

However, Riot Games is yet to reveal any information about the Agent. The Episode 4 Act III will start around April 27, 2022. Before that, players will surely get more information about the Agent from the developers.

