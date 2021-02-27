The mystery behind Valorant's "Agent 8" continues as the 15th agent approaches release

Astra is set to arrive as the 15th agent in Valorant. However, she has been allotted as the concept agent 16. This has further sparked questions in the community regarding the mystery of concept agent 8.

Looks like our next Agent is VALORANT Protocol Agent 16.



The mystery of Agent 8 continues

The idea of a “concept agent” number in Valorant basically defines the number allotted to the agent before it has been named. The fact that every agent in Valorant, including Astra, has been allotted a concept number only raises further questions regarding the whereabouts of concept agent 8.

Having said that, concept agent 16 or the 15th agent to be introduced in Valorant, Astra’s arrival was previously hinted at in the Spotify playlist that was released on 26 February.

However, what most had failed to realize that feeling the “rhythm of the stars” was a mere hint at Astra’s cosmos-themed appearance and in-game ambient effects.

Spotify Playlist cover for Astra with concept code 16 visible (Image via Riot Games)

No sign yet of “Agent 8” in Valorant as Astra set to arrive soon

To additionally support the idea of concept agent numbers being allotted to each agent, Valorant’s official Spotify account featured agent-dedicated playlists for all the fourteen agents currently in the game. Following that new playlist was released on 26 February, titled “A15.”

List of all playlists available on Valorant’s official Spotify account

As is clearly visible in the image as well as on the Spotify website, each agent has been assigned a specific number which can be seen written on their playlist covers. However, when looked at closely, players will find that no agent has the number eight assigned on their playlist cover. Even Astra has been assigned the number 16 while Riot Games continues to keep details about concept agent 8 well under the wraps.

She's already got it all planned out. Harness the cosmos and control the fight as Astra, the newest Agent in VALORANT.

Here’s a list of all the agents according to the concept number they have been assigned on the cover images,

Brimstone Viper Omen Killjoy Cypher Sova Sage ? Phoenix Jett Reyna Raze Breach Skye Yoru

Nevertheless, Riot Games keeping any information about “Agent 8” well under wraps could only mean that the developers haven’t given up on their idea. Given that the developers had initially planned to release Valorant with 12 agents means that concept agent 8 was probably in the works before the likes of Skye and Yoru.

However, considering how difficult it has been for the developers to create a stable rendition of “Agent 8” to release in Valorant, the wait for this unknown agent could definitely be worth it for many in the community.

Also Read: Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 Battle Pass: Price and items revealed