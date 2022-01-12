×
Create
Notifications

Valorant might have revealed some information about Agent 8 in new "WARM UP" cinematic

Information of new agent in new cinematic trailer (Image via Riot)
Information of new agent in new cinematic trailer (Image via Riot)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Jan 12, 2022 05:21 PM IST
Feature

Valorant might have revealed some details about Agent 8 in their latest cinematic trailer, "WARM UP.”

Valorant Episode 4 Disruption Act I is finally live in all regions with the arrival of patch 4.0 today. With the new episode, developers have made a lot of changes to the game with the introduction of new agent Neon. The Filipino agent has joined Valorant's duelist roster alongside Reyna, Jett, Raze, Phoenix, and Yoru.

With the new episode, Riot has recently released their new cinematic trailer, "WARM UP.” The developers have teased several upcoming items in the game, including Agents, Maps, and more.

Valorant devs confirm Agent 8 will be introduced once they are "back"

Valorant's unique combination of Agents' abilities and gunplay has been the main reason behind the game's success. To make the game's universe more interesting, developers have made up stories for all agents, maps and other items in the game. From the lore, players can learn about agents' journey, past-life and other information.

In the cinematic trailer, Phoenix was seen while using his locker, which was numbered as 09. However, the tag on locker number 08 was seen scratched out.

Agent 8's Locker is scratched out! 😳| #VALORANT https://t.co/FPDh82OOwB

Data miners believe this indicates the current unavailability of the agent in the game's lore. Riot devs were asked regarding the status of the agent in the game. In reply, the developers said:

"Agents can die, but so far (in our lore) no one has."

They also confirmed that the agent will be introduced to the game once they are 'back'. However, no one knows about their existence in the game currently.

Lots of misinformation down below so here's a recap of what we know about Agent 8:1. They are alive2. We're waiting on them to come backThat's it, everything else is speculation with minimal evidence! https://t.co/NiAf7zzARM

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Riot has confirmed nothing regarding the upcoming agent. It would be interesting to see what the devs come up with regarding the new agent in the future.

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी