Valorant's next map might be in Lisbon, as teased in new "WARM UP" cinematic

Valorant's next map was potentially teased in the new cinematic video, "WARM UP," and is expected to be set in Lisbon, Portugal. There have been several hints about a Portugal-based map that were speculated earlier as well.

Episode 4 Act 1 will begin with a new battlepass on January 11, and bring on the new Filipino duelist agent, Neon, to the game. Along with the arrival of the new Act, Riot Games has already started teasing the next map.

Valorant's eighth map supposedly located in Lisbon, Portugal

Riot Games dropped its fourth cinematic video on January 10, 2022, with a lot of potential teases and Easter eggs to dig in. From the Agent 8 mystery to Map 8's potential tease, "WARM UP" gave a lot of hints. Alongside, it also portrayed all Agents preparing for their mission to enter Earth-2 at the headquarters.

The cinematic also featured characters Pheonix, Jett, Yoru, Cypher, KAY/O, Sova, Killjoy, Raze, Sage and Brimstone. Soon after the release of the cinematic video, popular-lore-enthusiast, Cynprel, discovered a map of Lisbon, that appeared right behind Raze.

In the end we find all the agents portrayed in the cinematic video depart in a helicopter, from the headquarters based on an unknown island. As the game's lore develops, players will find the agents progressing in their mission to visit Earth-2 and engage in combat with their mirror versions.

Riot's previous hints that pointed towards Portugal

Riot developers have teased their future content in various ways from in-game items like Player Cards, Gun Buddies, or cinematic videos. There has been speculation about the eighth map being based in Portugal since some hints were found in the promotional materials were for League of Legends' 'Arcane' that was released on Netflix.

More hints were found along with things pointing at the Philippines, which has ultimately turned out to be Neon's origin. The entire community, along with Cynprel, decoded the map coordinates which read as "38°42'ED"N8 9°O8'XS"W8", which indicate at Portugal.

Two emails were also found in Fracture before the release of Chamber in November 2021, which hinted at the location. The two emails were a conversation between Aurora (BitterRose) and Uncle Ruben from Kingdom Corporation. Riot has also teased about the geodome before, which might also be one of the key features in the next map.

| #VALORANT SPOILERS | Riot x Arcane VN | SPOILERSNew Map Tease?These coordinates point to Lisbon, PortugalThis lines up well with the geodome tease we received earlier!Not going to share how to grab these assets, but it's not very difficult. ⚠️SPOILERS | Riot x Arcane VN | SPOILERS⚠️New Map Tease?These coordinates point to Lisbon, Portugal 🇵🇹This lines up well with the geodome tease we received earlier!Not going to share how to grab these assets, but it's not very difficult.| #VALORANT https://t.co/EPDMF82Crr

Speculations by the community suggest a new map might be "Earth-2 Lisbon," especially after the emails in Fracture. Thus, if this happens, fans would receive the first map from the mirror Earth into the game.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Riot Games yet. More teasers are expected to be dropped soon about the eighth map through cinematic videos and in-game cosmetics, which will give a clear idea of its origin.

