Valorant: Tenz’s in-game settings and key bindings
- Valorant's closed beta has been immensely popular among FPS pros all around the world.
- In our guide, we go over the exact in-game settings that Tenz has in Valorant.
When it comes to Valorant’s ranked ladder, the upper echelon is completely dominated by players who have had a long history in games like CS: GO and Overwatch.
Tenz is one such player you will find high on the ladder. The once CS: GO professional, has moved on to Valorant, where he is dominating every server he visits.
Tyson “TenZ” Ngo is known for his pinpoint accuracy and in-game strats. All the skills that he has picked up on CS: GO is helping him massively while playing Valorant. And, he has racked up a series of insane highlight clips.
He wishes to have a professional career in the game and with the skills that he has displayed in the game so far, some of the major teams will be lining up to try and sign him up.
If you’re wondering what in-game settings makes him so good at Valorant, then here is a detailed list.
Tenz’s video settings in Valorant
- Material Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Medium
- UI Quality: Kiw
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti- Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off
Tenz’s mouse settings in Valorant
- DPI: 800
- eDPI: 352
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.44
- In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Tenz’s crosshair settings in Valorant
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Tenz’s keybinds in Valorant
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Walk: Left Shift
- Jump: Wheel Down
- Ability 1: C
- Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Ability 3: Mouse 4
- Ultimate Ability: F
Tenz’s map settings in Valorant
- Rotate: Rotate
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.85
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always