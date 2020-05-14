Valorant: Tenz’s in-game settings and key bindings  

pic courtesy: DailyEsports.

When it comes to Valorant’s ranked ladder, the upper echelon is completely dominated by players who have had a long history in games like CS: GO and Overwatch.

Tenz is one such player you will find high on the ladder. The once CS: GO professional, has moved on to Valorant, where he is dominating every server he visits.

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo is known for his pinpoint accuracy and in-game strats. All the skills that he has picked up on CS: GO is helping him massively while playing Valorant. And, he has racked up a series of insane highlight clips.

He wishes to have a professional career in the game and with the skills that he has displayed in the game so far, some of the major teams will be lining up to try and sign him up.

If you’re wondering what in-game settings makes him so good at Valorant, then here is a detailed list.

Tenz’s video settings in Valorant

Material Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Medium

UI Quality: Kiw

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti- Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Tenz’s mouse settings in Valorant

DPI: 800

eDPI: 352

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

In-game Sensitivity: 0.44

In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Tenz’s crosshair settings in Valorant

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Advertisement

Tenz’s keybinds in Valorant

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Wheel Down

Ability 1: C

Ability 2: Mouse 5

Ability 3: Mouse 4

Ultimate Ability: F

Tenz’s map settings in Valorant