Valorant: Tfue’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings
- Tfue has shown that he has as much talent for Valorant as he has for Fortnite.
- He has been playing the game ever since the release of the closed beta and has racked up a lot of highlight reels.
When it comes to online videogame content, Ellis ‘Tfue’ Tenney has been one of the most popular names alongside ‘Shroud’ and ‘Summit1g’.
Tfue has been in the streaming and content-creating business since 2015. Over the years, he has developed a keen ability to pick up new games rather easily. He can grasp the mechanics in just a few hours of play, and it is this very talent that has made him one of the best Valorant streamers in the world today.
Much like the other streamers, Tfue has been spending a lot of time in Valorant ever since the release of the closed beta. Even though he doesn’t come from a CS: GO background, he has shown his fans that his aiming skills are universal. He is capable of dominating the Valorant servers as easily as he was able to do it on Fortnite.
Tfue’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings in Valorant
If you’re wondering which Valorant settings Tfue runs in his game, here is a closer look.
His Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.65
- eDPI: 188
- Invert Mouse: Off
- Polling Rate: 500 Hz
- Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 1
His Key bindings
- Walk: Left Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 3
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: F
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability: T
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Up / Down
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Object: R
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red
His Crosshair Settings
- Colour: Red
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
- Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
- Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Inner Lines Movement Error: Off
- Inner Lines Firing Error: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Outer Lines Movement Error: Off
- Outer Line Firing Error: Off
His Display Settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz)
- Limit FPS Always: Off
- Material Quality: HIgh
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: On
- First Person Shadows: On