Valorant: Tfue’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings

Tfue has shown that he has as much talent for Valorant as he has for Fortnite.

He has been playing the game ever since the release of the closed beta and has racked up a lot of highlight reels.

Tfue has emerged as one of the best Valorant gamers right now (Image Courtesy: Essentially Esports)

When it comes to online videogame content, Ellis ‘Tfue’ Tenney has been one of the most popular names alongside ‘Shroud’ and ‘Summit1g’.

Tfue has been in the streaming and content-creating business since 2015. Over the years, he has developed a keen ability to pick up new games rather easily. He can grasp the mechanics in just a few hours of play, and it is this very talent that has made him one of the best Valorant streamers in the world today.

Much like the other streamers, Tfue has been spending a lot of time in Valorant ever since the release of the closed beta. Even though he doesn’t come from a CS: GO background, he has shown his fans that his aiming skills are universal. He is capable of dominating the Valorant servers as easily as he was able to do it on Fortnite.

Tfue’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings in Valorant

If you’re wondering which Valorant settings Tfue runs in his game, here is a closer look.

His Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.65

eDPI: 188

Invert Mouse: Off

Polling Rate: 500 Hz

Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

His Key bindings

Walk: Left Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 3

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: F

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use/Equip Ability: T

Jump: Mouse Wheel Up / Down

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Equip Spike: 4

Use Object: R

Enemy Highlight Color: Red

His Crosshair Settings

Colour: Red

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off

Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Inner Lines Movement Error: Off

Inner Lines Firing Error: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Outer Lines Movement Error: Off

Outer Line Firing Error: Off

His Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz)

Limit FPS Always: Off

Material Quality: HIgh

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

V-Sync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: On

First Person Shadows: On