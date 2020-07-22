Valorant: The Classic is receiving some much-needed love in patch 1.04

It's not every day that you get to see a free weapon receiving some love in a tactical, first-person shooter. The Classic pistol is set to receive a significant change in Valorant patch 1.04, and it comes as quite a surprise.

However, that being said, the Valorant Classic pistol has been underperforming ever since the release of the game's Closed beta. Even for a free weapon, the pistol felt quite underwhelming and really did need some buffs to it.

So in patch 1.04, Riot Games is all set to "make the weapon behave a bit more consistently."

Patch Notes 1.04 is here with some changes. Four Agents get some polish, a bug fix for the Classic gave us an opportunity to go in and tune the weapon’s behaviour, and more. Read the rest here: https://t.co/PQxAaF80eC pic.twitter.com/94h24BFjyk — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 21, 2020

Updates that the Classic is going to receive according to patch notes:

Valorant: The Classic Pistol updates

Fixed bug where running inaccuracy on the right-click was much higher than intended.

Running was adding a 1.5 penalty because it was referencing our generalized running error curves for pistols.

Fixed bug where jumping had no inaccuracy penalty.

Running spread is changed from 3.4 to 2.1, primarily a bug fix.

Jumping spread changed from 1.9 to 2.3.

Walking spread changed from 1.9 to 1.95.

Added a 10 percent bonus to accuracy when crouching and stationary.

Intent is to feel consistent with crouch providing an accuracy benefit.

The Classics' right-click to the head is often an instant-kill. It offers an insane amount of damage but is not all that easy to use. In the previous patches, it even had a 'much higher than intended' running accuracy, which made the weapon more of a liability, especially during econ rounds.

It pushed players to invest in better weapons like the Frenzy and Ghost, even when they were going for a save that particular round.

Hence, the Valorant developers will be removing the 1.5 running error curve that the pistol has at the moment. Moreover, there will also be a 10% accuracy bonus while crouching as well as when stationary.

However, to compensate for this buff, Riot will be nerfing the spread that the right-click provides when jump shooting. The jumping spread will be going up from 1.9 to 2.3, while the Classic's walking spread will also take a hit and go from 1.9 to 1.95.