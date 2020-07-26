Valorant: Top 5 NA players in Episode 1 Act 1 of the Ignition Series

Valorant’s Ignition Series has started off surprisingly well, with teams and major organisations participating in a variety of tournaments ever since the game got its first official launch.

Almost two months after the Valorant Episode 1 Act 1 started, we have a much clearer view of where each team and player stands in North America. Teams like T1, who were previously considered the heavy favourites, have been disappointing while teams like The Sentinels, TSM and Team Homeless have won the fans over.

This article will list out five Valorant prodigies from North America who have displayed incredible performances in the recent tournaments.

Top 5 Valorant pros in NA at the moment

1. Taylor "Drone" Johnson

A lot of you may not be expecting TSM’s Drone on our top-five list but do hear us out before jumping to any conclusions.

If Valorant's recent Ignition Series tournaments have proven anything, it is that Drone is by the far the best Phoenix player in North America. The reason we are saying this is not because of the number of frags that he gets with the Agent but the manner in which he uses Phoenix’s abilities to help out his squad.

More than an entry fragger, Drone uses Phoenix as more of a utility Agent whose abilities act as CC to flush out enemies and help his team to aggressively push into sites.

The way he plays Phoenix is a core part of TSM’s success in the tournaments.

2. Matthew "Wardell" Yu

Wardell is the in-game leader for the TSM Valorant roster and is the pillar of the team, bringing in a much-needed calm and level-headed shot-calling to the squad.

Wardell is one of the best Operators in the region, with his Sage and Brimstone plays making him a force to be reckoned with in every Ignition Series tournament.

Though he might not have an average KDA and ACS as high as Drone or Brax, his game-sense and shot-calling more than make up for it.

3. Braxton ‘swag’ Pierce

Even if T1 disappoints its fans with lacklustre tournament performances, Brax will still remain the ‘shining knight’ for the squad.

He has been one of the more consistent players in the team and has literally solo carried ‘food’ and ‘crashies’ whenever they were having a bad game.

In the latest PAX Valorant Invitational, Brax had a respectable ACS of 237 in the loss against Team Homeless. He was playing rather well and raked up 37 kills across the two maps, which is the second-highest in the series.

His aim is still godlike, and the once CS: GO prodigy is still hailed as one of the best Cypher players in NA.

4. Phat 'supamen' Le

Despite being an unlikely candidate, Phat 'supamen' Le deserves a spot on our top-five list as he has displayed incredible performances in each of the Ignition Series Tournaments.

In the game against T1 in the PAX Valorant Invitational, ‘supamen' looked nothing short of a prodigious talent. He was just insane with his mechanics and accuracy and soft-carried Team Homeless to a 2-0 victory.

Even though he comes from a background in professional CrossFire, ‘supamen’ is slowly making a name for himself in the Valorant esports scene.

5. Spencer "Hiko" Martin

The Raze god occupies the final spot on our list today. Valorant has given Hiko a second shot at establishing a professional career in esports, and for now, his individual performance does not seem to disappoint.

Though the rest of the 100Thieves roster is performing below expectations, Hiko has been able to take his in-game mechanics to another level. He is just insane with Raze and Sova and is able to do so much more with the Agents than any other player.