Valorant: Top 5 teams in North America in Episode 1 Act 1

The Valorant Ignition Series has so far featured a lot of tournaments, with substantial prize pools that are helping to build a stable esports ecosystem for the game.

Almost two months after Valorant’s official release, a lot of teams have risen up to take home the various prize pools these tournaments are offering.

While some of the tournament favourites disappointed, many other teams performed beyond expectations and created some of the best Valorant highlights.

In this article, we talk about five of the top Valorant rosters in North America at the moment.

Top 5 Valorant rosters in North America in Episode 1 Act 1

1. TSM

Ever since Valorant’s official release, TSM has been the raid boss who literally took the toughest of opponents and systematically dismantled them.

Taylor "Drone" Johnson and Matthew "Wardell" Yu are two of the biggest stars in the squad, with Drone even considered as the best Phoenix in North America at the moment.

Wardell’s in-game leadership and level-headed shot-calling have helped the team take the first spot in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown. Wardell had a ridiculous +122 kill-to-death differential by the end of the tournament along with an ACS of 253, making him one of the best fraggers.

However, they did luck out against Sentinels in the semi-finals of the PAX Arena Invitational and conceded a 0-2 defeat. With that being said, TSM is still going to remain our top team for the North American Valorant scene as they have proven just how dominant they can be in matches.

2. Sentinels

The Sentinels roster, made of prominent streaming personalities like Tenz, ShahZam and Sinatraa, didn't really achieve much success during the early parts of Valorant’s release.

Though the team created a lot of hype and were even considered the tournament favourites, fans' hopes were dashed to the ground when they performed rather poorly during the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown, where they got styled on by FaZe Clan right after the group stages.

However, the team has turned things around since then and look much more cohesive today. They did rather well during the Pulse Invitational, where they came third and followed it up with a tournament victory during the PAX Arena Invitational.

3. Cloud9

Much like Sentinels, Tenz and co. have had a very similar start to Valorant’s Ignition Series and were heavily criticised for their lacklustre performance.

They couldn't even make it out of the group stages during the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown and didn’t remotely look like the favourites that the fans made them out to be.

Like the Sentinels, they were able to turn it around and did extremely well during both the Valorant Pulse and PAX Arena Invitational, where they took the second spot.

Their PAX Arena finals against the Sentinels was a heck of a nail biter, and Tenz literally played like a Jett god during the entirety of the series.

4. Immortals

The Immortals Valorant roster consists of some of the brightest and youngest talents in the game.

Though they were not able to achieve much in any of the Valorant Ignition Series tournaments, we still feel that they show a lot of promise and if given time, can turn out to be one of the biggest giants in the region.

The team's centrepiece, 16-year-old Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk, is an incredibly skilled player, who just lacks experience.

Immortals came third during the Valorant T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown but lucked out in the quarterfinals during both the Pulse and PAX Arena Invitational.

5. T1

T1’s tournament history in the entirety of the Valorant Ignition Series is disappointing, to say the least.

However, don’t get us wrong; we still feel that they are a top team in NA, boasting an incredible star-studded roster containing the likes of Brax, AZK, Skadoodle, food and crashies. The roster, with their T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown runner-up placement, is what made us include them on this list in the first place.

But to be completely honest, Brax and Skadoodle have been the only two consistent players in the roster

‘food’ and ‘crashies’ were rather disappointing during the Valorant PAX Invitational, and it seemed that they struggled quite a bit when up against well-coordinated teams. They were soundly defeated by a group of random players who played under the banner of Team Homeless and were lead by Phat 'supamen' Le, a former CrossFire professional.

This trend was also evident during the Valorant T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown, where T1 got destroyed by TSM in the finals.