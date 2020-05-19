uploaded by: thatkidblake

When it comes to tactical first-person online shooters, frag movies are an amazing way of making some of the most insane highlight reels. These packages show off a player’s in-game skills and abilities.

Though this particular kind of highlight editing was initially known only for the Call of Duty series, the genre soon branched itself into CS: GO, Overwatch, Fortnite, and now Valorant.

During the very first month of the closed beta launch, Valorant cooked up a storm in the FPS community. It became one of the most-watched and sought after games in a very long time.

Professional players and notable streaming personalities like Shroud, Dafran, and TimTheTatMan have been piling montages upon montages in their channel. They have been portraying some of the most unique things that you can do in the game.

Now after highlight reels, frag movies are slowly rolling out on Valorant, and on our list, we will be covering some of our absolute favourites.

1. Team Liquid’s first Valorant frag movie

Team Liquid has shown a bit of love to their Valorant players in this frag movie montage. Showcasing prominent talents like ‘Tom 72hrs’, ‘POACH’, ‘Mendo’, and ‘Liquid Jay’, the video displays incredible fragging skills from these players. They effortlessly pull off some of the trickiest kills and one-taps.

2. The best of SCREAM frag movie

The one-tap headshot machine is at it again, but this time it's on Valorant. In this latest frag movie by PHINX-FX, we see Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom doing what he does best.

He single-handedly destroys the enemy team, and gets clutch rounds after clutch rounds. There are also a few aces here and there, as if it was the easiest thing to pull off.

3. The ADULT SWIM Valorant frag movie

‘Alex,’ the creator of the video, is not exactly a well-known YouTube personality, but he does seem to dab around a bit in creating montages and highlight clips. In this video, he shows off his amazing skills on Cypher, and how effectively he can be used in gaining control of a map.

4. Diyyo’s Valorant frag movie

While the game was still new (around two weeks old), a lot of the FPS fan base was rather curious as to how the game was, and how the in-game mechanics played out. Diyyo’s was one of the earliest frag movies that came out, where he shows-off his amazing aim on Jet and Raze.

5. The TenZ frag movie

PHINX-FX’s first-ever frag movie was on TENZ, and it was also the first-ever highlight reel to come out on a ranked NA Valorant player.

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo is known for his pinpoint accuracy and in-game strats. All the skills that he picked up on CS: GO are helping him massively while playing Valorant. He has racked up a series of insane highlight clips ever since the closed beta launch. You will see some of his best fragging skills in this highlight.

6. Frag movie highlights by Mazarini

YouTuber Nikolai "Mazarini" Lazarev is slowly gaining a reputation as an amazing fragger in Valorant. In his fragmovie montage, he makes some of the best clutch plays, and at times wipes out the opponent single-handedly, turning the most unfavorable of situations into wins.

7. Valorant- the best frag movie of 2020?

This video is one of the more recent Valorant highlight clips by the YouTuber Valorant Redi, and features a YouTuber by the name SlowDynamics. If you’re looking for some of the best plays on Raze and Omen, then this frag movie has got you covered.

It shows off the player’s incredible skills on those two Agents, and how to use them effectively to get the trickiest of kills.

8. Wolf like me: a Valorant frag movie

Team Liquid’s POACH has his very own channel, where he has uploaded his very own frag montage clips from the initial weeks of the game. In the video description, he writes:

“This video showcases my progression throughout the first weekend we got to play, the first minute or so of the clips are clips from some of the very first games I ever played. This is my first piece of Valorant content and I plan on streaming this daily come the closed beta. When the beta releases, if you have drops enabled and watch my stream, you have a chance to get a beta key.”

More insane montages to come in the future

Valorant is still very new, and it is incredible how much popularity that it has been able to garner in just the first months of its release. We will not be surprised if the streaming platforms are filled with nothing but frag movies of the game in the near future.