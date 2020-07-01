Valorant: TSM Hazed's graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings

Hazed was in the Counter-Strike professional scene even before Global Offensive was released.

He brings in some much-needed experience and calm to the TSM Valorant roster.

The unprecedented level of success that Riot Games' latest IP, Valorant, gained from the very first day of its closed beta release came as quite a shock to many.

However, things grew even more surprising when professional players from other FPS titles started retiring from their already-established (read: hard-earned) careers for a game which is yet to have a solid eSports scene.

Even when the closed beta was far from over, major eSports organisations like T1, Sentinels and even TSM had started building their own professional Valorant rosters. TSM's squad has been playing the game from the first day of Valorant's beta release, and though they may not have started playing it in the same team, they now are a well-oiled roster with solid performances in major tournaments.

The synergy that the TSM Valorant squad boasts comes from the fact that they all hail (except Myth) from the same professional background of CS: GO. And two players in particular — Hazed and ReltuC — have become the pillars of the team. They bring in much-needed calm and clear-headed shot-calling in every game.

James ‘Hazed’ Cobb has been playing Counter-Strike professionally even before the latest iteration of Global Offensive came out. The 30-year-old has had a very long and illustrious pro career with this FPS title from Valve, and he is looking to do the same with Valorant.

So, here are his in-game settings for Valorant

Mouse settings:

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.31

eDPI: 248

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Key bindings:

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use Object; F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: G

Crosshair settings:

Color: Yellow

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1/4/2/4

Outer Lines: 0/0/0/0

Fade/Movement/Firing Error: Off/Off/Off

Minimap settings:

Rotate/Fixed Orientation: Rotate/Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase

Display settings:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Graphics settings:

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: On

Distortion: On

First Person Shadows: On