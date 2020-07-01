Valorant: TSM Myth's in-game, graphics, and crosshair settings
- Former Fortnite pro Myth is now part of the official TSM Valorant roster
- The transition to Valorant streaming has seen his popularity skyrocket.
Apparently, CS: GO professionals and streamers are not the only ones seeking a new career in Valorant, the latest shooter from Riot Games.
Prominent figures from the Overwatch League, and even Fortnite, have been part of the great exodus towards Valorant, and some have also been drafted by major organisations even before the game’s eSports scene has properly taken off.
Valorant helps Myth take off
However, for TSM’s Ali 'Myth' Kabbani, it wasn't exactly a move from one team to another, but from one game to another. Myth was initially a part of TSM’s professional Fortnite roster, along with Daequan and Hamlinz.
All of them took up full-time streaming when Fortnite’s popularity started to plummet. However, Myth wasn’t able to gain many followers while just streaming the game, but started making it big when he finally took to streaming Valorant.
On the 9th April, the 20-year-old went on to reveal in a tweet that he had hit a whopping six million followers on Twitch. Myth wrote, "The support has been unreal and honestly it makes me a bit emotional just thinking about it. Thank you all so much!"
Myth is now part of the official TSM Valorant roster, along with ‘Wardell’, ‘Subroza’, ‘hazed’, ‘Drone’ and ‘reltuC’.
With that in mind, here is an in-depth look at Myth's in-game Valorant settings.
Mouse settings:
- DPI: 700
- Sensitivity; 0.225
- eDPI: 157,5
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.; 0.554
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Key bindings:
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon; 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1; V
- Crouch; L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Jump: Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: D
- Use Object: E
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
Crosshair settings:
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On/1/1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1/3/2/4
- Outer Lines: 0/0/0/0
- Fade/Movement/Firing Error: Off/Off/Off
Minimap Settings:
- Rotate/Fixed Orientation: Rotate/Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.036
- Minimap Zoom: 0.817
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase
Display settings:
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit; Unlocked
Graphics settings:
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On
- First Person Shadows: On