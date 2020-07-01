Valorant: TSM Myth's in-game, graphics, and crosshair settings

Former Fortnite pro Myth is now part of the official TSM Valorant roster

The transition to Valorant streaming has seen his popularity skyrocket.

Apparently, CS: GO professionals and streamers are not the only ones seeking a new career in Valorant, the latest shooter from Riot Games.

Prominent figures from the Overwatch League, and even Fortnite, have been part of the great exodus towards Valorant, and some have also been drafted by major organisations even before the game’s eSports scene has properly taken off.

Valorant helps Myth take off

However, for TSM’s Ali 'Myth' Kabbani, it wasn't exactly a move from one team to another, but from one game to another. Myth was initially a part of TSM’s professional Fortnite roster, along with Daequan and Hamlinz.

All of them took up full-time streaming when Fortnite’s popularity started to plummet. However, Myth wasn’t able to gain many followers while just streaming the game, but started making it big when he finally took to streaming Valorant.

On the 9th April, the 20-year-old went on to reveal in a tweet that he had hit a whopping six million followers on Twitch. Myth wrote, "The support has been unreal and honestly it makes me a bit emotional just thinking about it. Thank you all so much!"

I hit 6 million followers on Twitch today... the support has been unreal and honestly it makes me a bit emotional just thinking about it. Thank you all so much! 😭 pic.twitter.com/wusWTDqCga — Myth (@TSM_Myth) April 10, 2020

Myth is now part of the official TSM Valorant roster, along with ‘Wardell’, ‘Subroza’, ‘hazed’, ‘Drone’ and ‘reltuC’.

With that in mind, here is an in-depth look at Myth's in-game Valorant settings.

Mouse settings:

DPI: 700

Sensitivity; 0.225

eDPI: 157,5

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.; 0.554

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Key bindings:

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon; 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1; V

Crouch; L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: D

Use Object: E

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Crosshair settings:

Color: Cyan

Outlines: On/1/1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1/3/2/4

Outer Lines: 0/0/0/0

Fade/Movement/Firing Error: Off/Off/Off

Minimap Settings:

Rotate/Fixed Orientation: Rotate/Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.036

Minimap Zoom: 0.817

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase

Display settings:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit; Unlocked

Graphics settings:

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: On

Distortion: On

First Person Shadows: On