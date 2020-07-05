Valorant: TSM reltuC’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings
- As a veteran of the professional esports scene, ReltuC is bringing with him 11-years of CS: GO experience to Valorant.
- He alongside hazed, will form the two pillars of support for the otherwise young squad.
Valorant’s closed beta was incredibly successful. Not only was it able to successfully appeal to players from a variety of gaming genres, it even started breaking Twitch stream records on a regular basis.
However, the closed beta’s popularity did not end with just viewership. Valorant slowly started to draw in professional players from other FPS genres who are willing to seek a new Esports career in this latest shooter from Riot.
TeamSoloMid was one of the first organizations who had built up an entire Valorant roster, even before the game got a proper esports start.
All the players currently in the team had apparently planned to shift to Valorant ever since the beta launch. Every player in the squad (apart from myth) has come from a CS: GO background.
Stephen 'reltuC' Cutler is one of the veterans in the squad, and after professionally playing Counter-Strike for 11 years, he finally feels that “it's time for something new."
ReltuC brings some amazing Reyna and Omen mechanics to the game, and along with Hazed, he forms the two experienced pillars of the squad.
So here is a detailed look at his in-game Valorant settings, and what makes him such a fragging god.
His Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.3
- eDPI: 240
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
His Key Bindings.
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1; T
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Z
- Jump: Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon; 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: F
- Use Object: E
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: Caps Lock
His Crosshair Settings.
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines; Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines; 1 / 4 / 2 / 4
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off
His Minimap Settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size; 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.8
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase
His Display Settings.
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
His Graphics Settings:
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality; Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On
- First Person Shadows: On