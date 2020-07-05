Valorant: TSM reltuC’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

As a veteran of the professional esports scene, ReltuC is bringing with him 11-years of CS: GO experience to Valorant.

He alongside hazed, will form the two pillars of support for the otherwise young squad.

Valorant’s closed beta was incredibly successful. Not only was it able to successfully appeal to players from a variety of gaming genres, it even started breaking Twitch stream records on a regular basis.

However, the closed beta’s popularity did not end with just viewership. Valorant slowly started to draw in professional players from other FPS genres who are willing to seek a new Esports career in this latest shooter from Riot.

TeamSoloMid was one of the first organizations who had built up an entire Valorant roster, even before the game got a proper esports start.

All the players currently in the team had apparently planned to shift to Valorant ever since the beta launch. Every player in the squad (apart from myth) has come from a CS: GO background.

Stephen 'reltuC' Cutler is one of the veterans in the squad, and after professionally playing Counter-Strike for 11 years, he finally feels that “it's time for something new."

ReltuC brings some amazing Reyna and Omen mechanics to the game, and along with Hazed, he forms the two experienced pillars of the squad.

So here is a detailed look at his in-game Valorant settings, and what makes him such a fragging god.

His Mouse Settings:

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.3

eDPI: 240

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

His Key Bindings.

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1; T

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Z

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon; 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: F

Use Object: E

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: Caps Lock

His Crosshair Settings.

Color: Cyan

Outlines; Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines; 1 / 4 / 2 / 4

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

His Minimap Settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size; 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase

His Display Settings.

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

His Graphics Settings:

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality; Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: On

Distortion: On

First Person Shadows: On