Valorant: How to fix Voice Chat errors in the game

Voice Chat not functioning properly is a big issue in a game like Valorant where communication is everything.

Our guide will provide you with 5 simple steps of dealing with this issue.

Image Credits: Riot Games

In a tactical first-person, low TTK shooter like Valorant, communication between teammates is one of the most important aspects of the game.

Learning various map callouts will help immeasurably when it comes to winning games, but communicating information through the game chat takes way too long.

The in-game voice chat feature in Valorant helps your teammates react faster to the information you provide them.

If your in-game voice chat features are not working in Valorant, here are a few steps that you can consider.

How to fix Voice chat errors in Valorant

Step 1: Properly setting up the client voice settings

You can manually set your in-game chat by going to the settings page of the Valorant client, or by pressing ‘Esc’ when you’re inside a game.

In Settings, go to the audio tab, and click on Voice Chat. Here you will be able to customize the voice input and output features as you see fit.

Tinker with the settings a bit, and see which of them brings the voice feature back.

Step 2: Confirming the Loopback Test

Check to make sure that the Input microphone device is set to the proper device and not the usual 'Default System Device'. This will help solve the problem most of the time.

Hence, once you change the device settings, you can turn on the Loopback Test option and check your microphone’s functionality.

Step 3: Changing from auto-detect to push-to-talk

Keeping the input voice settings to auto-detect has been causing this problem for many players. You can try and set it up to the PTT or the push-to-talk mode, and keep ‘V’ as the default button.

Step 4: Checking your windows settings

If the above steps don’t work, then it’s possible that the issue is with your OS and not the Valorant client.

Do check the sound settings and make sure that the input and output devices are selected correctly. Then restart your system and boot up Valorant once again.

Step 5: Contact Valorant Support

When everything fails, just go and register a ticket with Riot Games Support. They have a very reliable support desk who will provide you with the necessary solutions.