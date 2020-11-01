Valorant: What will the First Strike Groups for North America look like?

With the open qualifiers of the Valorant First Strike North America x Nerd Street Gaming coming to an end, the final 16 teams will be looking to progress to the First Strike Regional Finals.

Despite some notable teams like Cloud9, Envy, TSM, and T1, the open qualifiers saw some disappointments as major teams like Immortals and FaZe Clan failed to qualify for the Regional Finals.

Valorant First Strike Groups for North America

With the top 16 teams from the Open Qualifiers making it into the Regional Finals from 7th November, the hype couldn't be any bigger for the first Riot Games produced Valorant tournament.

The 16 teams playing in the Regional Finals for the Nerd Street Gaming x Valorant First Strike North America are:

Sentinels

Envy

Cloud9 Blue

Team SoloMid

Gen.G

100 Thieves

XSET

Dignitas

Complexity Gaming

Luminosity

Built By Gamers

T1

The Slimy Boogerman

Renegades

Spot Up

Equinox

With Cloud9 Blue marking a win during the final of the Open Qualifiers against Envy and Team SoloMid taking revenge against Gen.G for the defeat at the League of Legends World Championship 2020, the final seedings for the Regional Finals have been decided.

[First Strike | #VALORANT]@Cloud9 Blue are your NSG First Strike NA Open Qualifier champions, taking down @Envy in the final!



11-13 Ascent

13-7 Split

13-5 Bind pic.twitter.com/qSHAilZr4X — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) October 31, 2020

The fans from the region have already started speculating as to what the groups for the North American Regional Qualifiers may look like.

I DON'T KNOW IF THIS IS HOW IT'LL WORK



But this is what the First Strike Groups COULD look like based off seeding! pic.twitter.com/DPVIobFrS6 — RyanCentral | HITSCAN (@RyanCentral_) October 30, 2020

According to RyanCentral, if the Groups for the Valorant First Strike Regional Finals for North America are decided according to the seedings from the Open Qualifiers, this is what the group structure 'could' look like based on a snake format tournament.

A Snake format tournament is a partial Round Robin played over fewer rounds than in a full round-robin tournament. This means that most teams in the group stages of the regional qualifiers will face off only once against the other teams.

With the official schedule and groups for the Regional Finals yet to be announced, all of the above remains to be a speculation . However, with the regional finals scheduled to kick off from 7th November, it is likely that the four groups will be revealed soon.