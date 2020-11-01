Valorant: What will the First Strike Groups for North America look like?

With the open qualifiers of the Valorant First Strike North America x Nerd Street Gaming coming to an end, the final 16 teams will be looking to progress to the First Strike Regional Finals.
Despite some notable teams like Cloud9, Envy, TSM, and T1, the open qualifiers saw some disappointments as major teams like Immortals and FaZe Clan failed to qualify for the Regional Finals.
Valorant First Strike Groups for North America
With the top 16 teams from the Open Qualifiers making it into the Regional Finals from 7th November, the hype couldn't be any bigger for the first Riot Games produced Valorant tournament.
The 16 teams playing in the Regional Finals for the Nerd Street Gaming x Valorant First Strike North America are:
- Sentinels
- Envy
- Cloud9 Blue
- Team SoloMid
- Gen.G
- 100 Thieves
- XSET
- Dignitas
- Complexity Gaming
- Luminosity
- Built By Gamers
- T1
- The Slimy Boogerman
- Renegades
- Spot Up
- Equinox
With Cloud9 Blue marking a win during the final of the Open Qualifiers against Envy and Team SoloMid taking revenge against Gen.G for the defeat at the League of Legends World Championship 2020, the final seedings for the Regional Finals have been decided.
The fans from the region have already started speculating as to what the groups for the North American Regional Qualifiers may look like.
According to RyanCentral, if the Groups for the Valorant First Strike Regional Finals for North America are decided according to the seedings from the Open Qualifiers, this is what the group structure 'could' look like based on a snake format tournament.
A Snake format tournament is a partial Round Robin played over fewer rounds than in a full round-robin tournament. This means that most teams in the group stages of the regional qualifiers will face off only once against the other teams.
With the official schedule and groups for the Regional Finals yet to be announced, all of the above remains to be a speculation . However, with the regional finals scheduled to kick off from 7th November, it is likely that the four groups will be revealed soon.Published 01 Nov 2020, 16:01 IST