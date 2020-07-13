Valorant: What is the damage ratio for each weapon in version 1.03?

Weapons in Valorant can be divided into these categories - Pistols, SMGs, Shotguns, Rifles, Snipers, and Heavy Guns.

Each weapon is unique and boasts a variety of stats ranging from penetration to damage to even drop distance.

Screenshot from Valorant

Much like the Agents, every weapon in Valorant has its own unique assets. From having a different spray pattern, different movement, and firing sensitivity, they also boast a different rate of fire and damage ratios.

Guns in Valorant

Currently, there are exactly 17 guns in Valorant, which can be classified into Pistols, SMGs, Shotguns, Rifles, Snipers, and Heavy Guns.

Each category of weapons in Valorant functions differently and brings its own unique stats to the gunfight.

So, if you’re wondering what are the damage stats that each of the Valorant guns brings to the table, here is a detailed guide:

Pistols:

Screenshot from Valorant

1. Classic:

Advertisement

Cost: Free

Weapon Penetration: 6.75/2.22 (low)

Head: 78/66

Body: 26/22

Legs and arms: 22/18

Dropoff distance: 30m

2. Shorty:

Cost: 200

Weapon Penetration: 3.3 (low)

Head: 36/24/9

Body: 2/8/3

Legs and arms: 12/8/3

Dropoff distance: 9-15m

3. Frenzy:

Cost: 400

Weapon Penetration: 10 (low)

Head: 78/63

Body: 26/21

Legs and arms: 22/17

Dropoff distance: 20m

4. Ghost:

Cost: 500

Weapon Penetration: 6.75 (medium)

Head: 105/88

Body: 30/25

Legs and arms: 26/21

Dropoff distance: 30m

5. Sheriff:

Cost: 800

Weapon Penetration: 4 (high)

Head: 160/145

Body: 55/50

Legs and arms: 47/43

Dropoff distance: 30m

SMGs

Screenshot from Valorant

1. Stinger:

Cost: 1000

Weapon Penetration: 18/4 (low)

Head: 67/62

Body: 27/25

Legs and arms: 23/21

Dropoff distance: 20m

2. Specter

Cost: 1600

Weapon Penetration: 13.33 (medium)

Head: 78/66

Body: 26/22

Legs and arms: 22/18

Dropoff distance: 20m

Shotgun

Screenshot from Valorant

1. Bucky:

Cost: 900

Weapon Penetration: 1.1 (low)

Head: 44/34/18

Body: 22/17/9

Legs and arms: 19/14/8

Dropoff distance: 8-12m

2. Judge:

Cost: 1500

Weapon Penetration: 3.5 (medium)

Head: 34/26/20

Body: 17/13/9

Legs and arms: 14/11/9

Dropoff distance: 10-15m

RIfles:

Screenshot from Valorant

1. Bulldog:

Cost: 2100

Weapon Penetration: 9.15/4 (medium)

Head: 116

Body: 30

Legs and arms: 14/11/9

Dropoff distance: 10-15m

2. Guardian:

Cost: 2500

Weapon Penetration: 4.75 (heavy)

Head: 195

Body: 65

Legs and arms: 49

Dropoff distance: 10-15m

3. Phantom:

Cost: 2900

Weapon Penetration: 11/9.9 (medium)

Head: 156/140/124

Body: 39/30/26

Legs and arms: 33/30/26

Dropoff distance: 15-30m

5. Vandal

Cost: 2900

Weapon Penetration: 9.25/8.32 (medium)

Head: 156

Body: 39

Legs and arms: 33

Dropoff distance: 15-30m

Snipers:

Screenshot from Valorant

1. Marshal:

Cost: 1100

Weapon Penetration: 1.5/1.2 (medium)

Head: 101

Body: 39

Legs and arms: 85

Dropoff distance: 15-30m

2. Operator

Cost: 4500

Weapon Penetration: 0.75/0.75 (high)

Head: 255

Body: 150

Legs and arms: 127

Dropoff distance: 15-30m

Heavy Guns:

Screenshot from Valorant

1. Ares:

Cost: 1700

Weapon Penetration: 10/13 (high)

Head: 72/67

Body: 30/28

Legs and arms: 25/23

Dropoff distance: 30m

2. Odin:

Cost: 3200

Weapon Penetration: 12/15.6 (high)

Head: 95/77

Body: 50

Legs and arms:32/26

Dropoff distance: 30m