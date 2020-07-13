Valorant: What is the damage ratio for each weapon in version 1.03?
- Weapons in Valorant can be divided into these categories - Pistols, SMGs, Shotguns, Rifles, Snipers, and Heavy Guns.
- Each weapon is unique and boasts a variety of stats ranging from penetration to damage to even drop distance.
Much like the Agents, every weapon in Valorant has its own unique assets. From having a different spray pattern, different movement, and firing sensitivity, they also boast a different rate of fire and damage ratios.
Guns in Valorant
Currently, there are exactly 17 guns in Valorant, which can be classified into Pistols, SMGs, Shotguns, Rifles, Snipers, and Heavy Guns.
Each category of weapons in Valorant functions differently and brings its own unique stats to the gunfight.
So, if you’re wondering what are the damage stats that each of the Valorant guns brings to the table, here is a detailed guide:
Pistols:Screenshot from Valorant
1. Classic:
- Cost: Free
- Weapon Penetration: 6.75/2.22 (low)
- Head: 78/66
- Body: 26/22
- Legs and arms: 22/18
- Dropoff distance: 30m
2. Shorty:
- Cost: 200
- Weapon Penetration: 3.3 (low)
- Head: 36/24/9
- Body: 2/8/3
- Legs and arms: 12/8/3
- Dropoff distance: 9-15m
3. Frenzy:
- Cost: 400
- Weapon Penetration: 10 (low)
- Head: 78/63
- Body: 26/21
- Legs and arms: 22/17
- Dropoff distance: 20m
4. Ghost:
- Cost: 500
- Weapon Penetration: 6.75 (medium)
- Head: 105/88
- Body: 30/25
- Legs and arms: 26/21
- Dropoff distance: 30m
5. Sheriff:
- Cost: 800
- Weapon Penetration: 4 (high)
- Head: 160/145
- Body: 55/50
- Legs and arms: 47/43
- Dropoff distance: 30m
SMGsScreenshot from Valorant
1. Stinger:
- Cost: 1000
- Weapon Penetration: 18/4 (low)
- Head: 67/62
- Body: 27/25
- Legs and arms: 23/21
- Dropoff distance: 20m
2. Specter
- Cost: 1600
- Weapon Penetration: 13.33 (medium)
- Head: 78/66
- Body: 26/22
- Legs and arms: 22/18
- Dropoff distance: 20m
ShotgunScreenshot from Valorant
1. Bucky:
- Cost: 900
- Weapon Penetration: 1.1 (low)
- Head: 44/34/18
- Body: 22/17/9
- Legs and arms: 19/14/8
- Dropoff distance: 8-12m
2. Judge:
- Cost: 1500
- Weapon Penetration: 3.5 (medium)
- Head: 34/26/20
- Body: 17/13/9
- Legs and arms: 14/11/9
- Dropoff distance: 10-15m
RIfles:Screenshot from Valorant
1. Bulldog:
- Cost: 2100
- Weapon Penetration: 9.15/4 (medium)
- Head: 116
- Body: 30
- Legs and arms: 14/11/9
- Dropoff distance: 10-15m
2. Guardian:
- Cost: 2500
- Weapon Penetration: 4.75 (heavy)
- Head: 195
- Body: 65
- Legs and arms: 49
- Dropoff distance: 10-15m
3. Phantom:
- Cost: 2900
- Weapon Penetration: 11/9.9 (medium)
- Head: 156/140/124
- Body: 39/30/26
- Legs and arms: 33/30/26
- Dropoff distance: 15-30m
5. Vandal
- Cost: 2900
- Weapon Penetration: 9.25/8.32 (medium)
- Head: 156
- Body: 39
- Legs and arms: 33
- Dropoff distance: 15-30m
Snipers:Screenshot from Valorant
1. Marshal:
- Cost: 1100
- Weapon Penetration: 1.5/1.2 (medium)
- Head: 101
- Body: 39
- Legs and arms: 85
- Dropoff distance: 15-30m
2. Operator
- Cost: 4500
- Weapon Penetration: 0.75/0.75 (high)
- Head: 255
- Body: 150
- Legs and arms: 127
- Dropoff distance: 15-30m
Heavy Guns:Screenshot from Valorant
1. Ares:
- Cost: 1700
- Weapon Penetration: 10/13 (high)
- Head: 72/67
- Body: 30/28
- Legs and arms: 25/23
- Dropoff distance: 30m
2. Odin:
- Cost: 3200
- Weapon Penetration: 12/15.6 (high)
- Head: 95/77
- Body: 50
- Legs and arms:32/26
- Dropoff distance: 30m