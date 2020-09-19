Valorant: What is ‘error code 0’ and how to fix it

Valorant patch updates are notorious for bringing with them a slew of bugs and error codes that usually tends to get on the nerves of players. After Valorant patch 1.08, a new error code has surfaced in the shooter’s client.

It’s called ‘Error Code 0’. This code doesn’t pop up in the client as frequently as some of the more notorious bugs out there. But it is still quite annoying, and players facing the issue do indeed want a permanent fix to the problem.

We don’t know what exactly causes this error, but the best way of fixing it might just be for Riot Games to hotfix it out of the Valorant files. However, if you want to get into the Valorant action as soon as possible and cannot see yourself waiting for a hotfix, then we have the perfect guide for you today.

How to fix error code 0 in Valorant?

The exact reason for Valorant’s error code 0 is unknown; however, based on what some of the player base is saying, we can attribute it to the anti-cheat Vanguard.

So here are some of the general fixes for the problem:

1. Reinstalling Vanguard

One of the most straightforward fixes to the problem is by deleting Vanguard from your system and then reinstalling it through Valorant’s official website. However, do make sure that you’re not inside the Valorant client while trying to uninstall it as you will not be allowed to do so unless you have quit the game client.

After re-installing Vanguard, you will need to restart your PC for the software to get activated.

2. Reinstalling Valorant

If the error code persists even after reinstalling Vanguard, you may try and reinstall Valorant itself. This might take some time, but the chances of the error code getting fixed will be much higher through this method.

3. Restarting your router

Error code 0 might just also be a router problem, hence restarting your router and checking your ethernet cables might just solve the issue right away.

4. Contact Valorrant’s customer support

If all else fails, you can always lodge a complaint with Valorant’s customer support as that is the only other option you have other than waiting for a hotfix.