Valorant: When will Episode 1 Act 1 come to an end?

Act 1 will reportedly come to an end on the 2nd of August before Act 2 is released two days later.

Purchasing the Battle Pass alone will not give you the rewards until you have completed all the missions.

Unlike most other major esports titles, Riot Games has been doing things a bit differently when it comes to releasing their battle passes. Instead of bringing the ‘Season’ format, Valorant’s yearly progress will be broken up in terms of Episodes and Acts.

Each Act will last for two months and each year will have six Acts in them. The Acts will come with new battle pass changes, along with a new Agent release and perhaps new skins and weapon releases.

Although we are in the middle of Act 1 right now, Valorant fans and players are anxious to know when exactly this Act will end and how much time they have on their hands to complete the battle pass missions before the new one is live.

With each Act, the Battle Pass rewards will change in Valorant

As soon as Act 1 ends, Act 2 will bring with it completely new Battle Pass missions and rewards. Battle passes are in essence the premium version that exists alongside the free version in Valorant.

However, the Battle Pass will cost a fair bit of money to unlock even if you have completed all the missions, but the rewards are better.

So if you have paid for the Pass but are yet to complete all the missions, you will not be able to get your hands on the locked rewards. You will have to complete all the missions before the next Act starts.

Seeing some confusion regarding the battle pass but rest assured it will take ~100 hours to complete. https://t.co/4DZ3t7yv9U — Joe Lee (@SWAGGERNAU7) June 3, 2020

According to Valorant's Revenue Lead, Joe Lee, Act 1 takes roughly 100 hours to complete. Hence, we can expect the next act to take the same amount of time.

When will Episode 1 Act 1 come to an end?

According to the video above, which was released on the 10th of June, it would seem that Act 2 will be released on the 4th of August. It will then subsequently end on the 13th of October, two months after its release.

In a developer update, Riot Games has confirmed that Valorant Act 1 will be ending on the 2nd of August, giving the game a two-day grace period before the next Act goes live.

In one of her Twitter posts, Valorant’s executive producer Anna Donlon talked about the future of Valorant and when Act 1 will finally come to an end. You can check out the same below.

Executive Producer @RiotSuperCakes checking in from home on the launch of VALORANT and our future plans. Watch to learn more about what’s up next for VALORANT. pic.twitter.com/xPZ13gOQMS — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 29, 2020