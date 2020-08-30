The LVL Clash 2 Invitational was the final Valorant Ignition Series tournament in Europe, which featured some of the best teams in the region going head to head to get a shot at winning the grand prize.

And not surprisingly enough, G2 Esports came out on top once again, making them the most successful organization in the entirety of the Valorant Ignition Series.

G2, more-or-less, won it all from the Vitality European Open to the WePlay! Invitational, and now finally the LVL Clash 2 tournament.

LVL VALORANT CLASH 2 CHAMPIONS: @G2ESPORTS 🏆



THE G2 ERA IS CEMENTED



THE #IGNITIONSERIES BELONGS TO G2 pic.twitter.com/zFuykEu5nt — LVL (@lvlglobal) August 29, 2020

G2 crushed BONK in the finals of the Valorant LVL Clash 2

Though the finals of the Valorant LVL Clash 2 Invitational began as quite a close affair, it ended in a dominant performance from G2.

The first match in Split was a nailbiter and G2 could have lost that map if not for Ardiis and his incredible clutch performances on Raze. The scoreline of 13-8 may speak a different story, but the battle for G2 was hard-fought.

That being said, Ascent was a stomp, and G2 overran BONK for a commanding 13-4 victory. As the newest Agent Killjoy was enabled for the LVL Clash 2 tournament, we saw Pyth pick her up for the match in Ascent.

However, Pyth was not able to have much of an impact with her during Attack, it was only during defense, that she was able to come online, and hold onto the plant site like a fortress.

And people still doubted us to win this event? Lmao — Jacob Mourujärvi (@G2pyth) August 29, 2020

ScreaM and Team Liquid disappoint

After their incredible run during the Allied Esports Odyssey, many thought of Team Liquid to be worthy contenders to the European Valorant crown.

ScreaM had popped off with his Reyna against G2 during the Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey, and Valorant fans expected them to have a successful run during the Valorant LVL Clash 2.

However, TL’s performance fell short of expectations, as they couldn’t even make it out of the group stages with a 1-2 win-loss score.