Valorant: xQc’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

Twitch streamers and other notable streaming personalities have been on the Valorant hype wagon ever since the release of the game’s closed beta.

And even though much of the excitement around the game has somewhat dropped, the avid fans of the game still love everything that this new shooter from Riot Games has to provide.

One such Twitch personality who is still streaming the game every now and then is Félix “xQc” Lengyel. The French-Canadian is one of the biggest faces on the platform and has made a name for himself by playing and streaming Overwatch at a very high level.

He was even a part of the inaugural season of the Overwatch League. However, his professional career was short-lived and he soon started streaming full-time afterward.

xQc is known for his prowess with heroes like Reinhardt and Winston, with whom he is capable of dominating his enemies.

xQc is investing a lot of time in Valorant

However, Overwatch wasn’t the only game that xQc limited his skills to. He has also streamed Fortnite and Apex Legends and is now investing a lot of time in Valorant.

xQc’s skills in Valorant are just incredible. He has been crushing his opponents in every game even though he doesn’t hail from a CS: GO background. By just looking at his streams, you will be able to see that he has the gunplay mechanics of Valorant down perfectly.

So if you’re wondering what kind of in-game settings xQc runs in Valorant, we have the perfect guide that you can check out:

Advertisement

His mouse settings:

DPI: 800

In-game Sensitivity: 0.25

eDPI: 200

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

His Crosshair Settings:

Color: Green

Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 2 / 2

Outlines: On

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Center Dot: Off

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: On

His Key bindings:

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Space Bar

Ability 1: Q

Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Ultimate Ability: X

His Video Settings: