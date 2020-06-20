Valorant: Zombs in-game graphics and crosshair settings.
- Zombs is a part of the Sentinels 5-man Valorant roster along with Sinatraa and Shahzam
- He is one of the best Reyna players out there, and you can see him on his stream dominating the servers.
Even before the Valorant esports scene officially took off, the game saw a lot of professionals quitting the games that they had made a career in and search for a new one in this latest IP from Riot Games.
From Tenz to Brax, to Hiko, and even Skadoodle, there have been a lot of incidences where big names started joining official esports rosters for the new shooter.
By the time the closed beta came to an end, the Sentinels org had already created their Valorant roster. And though most of the players were new additions to the org, there was one who was a part of Sentinels for some time now but played a different game under them.
Jared "zombs" Gitlin was once a very well known Overwatch professional, who quit the game to pursue a career in Apex legends under Sentinels. Now, he has taken up Valorant at a professional level, and you can see him in his streams dominating the servers with his signature Reyna pick.
So if you’re wondering what in-game settings he runs that makes him so good at the game, then here are all the details.
Zombs Valorant settings
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.54
- eDPI: 216
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Key Bindings:
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Jump: Wheel Down
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: E
- Use Object: F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
Crosshair Settings:
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error: On / Off / Off
Valorant Radar/Minimap:
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Display Settings:
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
Graphics Settings:
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off