Valorant: Zombs in-game graphics and crosshair settings.

Zombs is a part of the Sentinels 5-man Valorant roster along with Sinatraa and Shahzam

He is one of the best Reyna players out there, and you can see him on his stream dominating the servers.

Even before the Valorant esports scene officially took off, the game saw a lot of professionals quitting the games that they had made a career in and search for a new one in this latest IP from Riot Games.

From Tenz to Brax, to Hiko, and even Skadoodle, there have been a lot of incidences where big names started joining official esports rosters for the new shooter.

By the time the closed beta came to an end, the Sentinels org had already created their Valorant roster. And though most of the players were new additions to the org, there was one who was a part of Sentinels for some time now but played a different game under them.

Jared "zombs" Gitlin was once a very well known Overwatch professional, who quit the game to pursue a career in Apex legends under Sentinels. Now, he has taken up Valorant at a professional level, and you can see him in his streams dominating the servers with his signature Reyna pick.

So if you’re wondering what in-game settings he runs that makes him so good at the game, then here are all the details.

Zombs Valorant settings

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.54

eDPI: 216

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Key Bindings:

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Wheel Down

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Crosshair Settings:

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: On / Off / Off

Valorant Radar/Minimap:

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Display Settings:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Graphics Settings:

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off