Valve has nerfed SG 553 following the request of CS:GO players

SG 553 has got nerfed for both accuracy and fire-rate stats.

Major changes have been also made in other weapons' stats.

SG553

For the past few days, Valve has been busy with CS:GO updates with the devs releasing another update for the title after the launch of the Prisma 2 case. Previously, when the Shattered Web Operation concluded on 31st March, developers kicked off a new patch update in which the game received two new maps.

However, in the current update, Valve has finally listened to their CS:GO players and decided to nerf the SG 553 Rifle. The gun, which is also referred to as one-tap machine in the game, has acquired some modifications after the latest update.

Following the patch notes revealed in the CSGO blog, the fire-rate and accuracy of SG 553 have been reduced to bring the weapon’s value to be more in line with other rifles. Moreover, the devs have favoured CT team this time as standing accuracy of AUG, while unscoped has been improved.

M4A1s

In fact, considering the economy balance of CT side, the price of silenced M4, i.e. M4A1s has been readjusted to $2900. After this move, many M4A4 users will consider shifting to M4A1s to economise in crucial situations. In addition to this, pistols and smgs like Deagle, Tec9, Bizon have acquired various changes in their accuracy and damage stats.

Read the complete patch notes.